Chindata Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Fourth quarter and Full Year Financial and Operating Highlights



Customer diversification further expanded. The Company received over 45 IT MW of newly contracted and indication of interest (“IOI”) orders from top global cloud companies in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Regional expansion in progress. The Company received over 40 IT MW of IOI orders and 26.35 IT MW of newly contracted orders for its Southeast Asia facilities from anchor tenants in the fourth quarter of 2020, further validating its next-generation hyperscale model.

Financial performance excelled. The Company achieved strong growth momentum and industry-leading profitability in this quarter. Total revenues and adjusted EBITDA for 2020 exceeded the Company’s previous guidance range. Full-year revenues increased by 114.7% year-on-year to RMB1.8 billion (USD275.7 million). Full-year adjusted EBITDA increased by 186.4% year over year to RMB852.2 million (USD130.6 million). Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was positive for the sixth consecutive quarter.



BEIJING, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Chindata Group uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin as non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below.

Management Quote

Mr. Jing Ju, Chief Executive Officer of Chindata Group, commented, “With great pleasure, Chindata remains devoted to the development of hyperscale computing infrastructure, where energy and digits converge. We continued to uphold our values of sustainability and inclusiveness, propelling the prosperity of the digital ecosystem throughout the Asia-Pacific emerging markets region. These values and goals were the origin of where Chindata started its journey, as well as our ultimate mission that we are working towards achieving.

Along with our rapid business growth in 2020, we have also improved our percentage of renewable energy usage to approximately 51%, which is a 14% increase compared to 37% in 2019. This improvement has made Chindata the digital technology company with the best green performance in China. We are also honored to be the pioneer of the industry with our carbon neutral roadmap.

Extending our three core corporate capabilities, we established three subgroups, namely Chindustry, Chinpower, and Chinidea, in the fourth quarter of 2020. We expect this move to further strengthen Chindata’s cost and technical advantages, while allowing us to better serve digital leaders and provide the industry with next-generation computing infrastructure solutions with greater diversification and better cost-efficiency.

In 2021, we will remain focused on capability building to lead the industry toward the universal objective on carbon neutrality and to promote the high-quality development of green digital community.”

Mr. Dongning Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Chindata Group, commented, “Our outstanding financial performance in 2020 further demonstrates the effectiveness and competitiveness of our business model. During the year, while our business achieved rapid growth, our profitability was also among the top performances of the industry. Meanwhile, our full year total revenues and adjusted EBITDA exceeded our previous guidance range. Our full year total revenues increased by 114.7% year over year to RMB1.8 billion and our adjusted EBITDA increased by 186.4% year over year to RMB852.2 million. We also recorded our sixth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted net income in the fourth quarter. We plan to further diversify our financing channels throughout 2021. At the same time, we will leverage the industry’s growth and our capital resources to maintain our accelerated development and strong profitability.”

Business Highlights

Asset Overview

The Company delivered two new data centers in the fourth quarter of 2020, which grew the Company’s total in-service capacity by 43 IT MW quarter over quarter to 291 IT MW, with 92% of such capacity being contracted or having received IOI orders. By the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company had a total of 198 IT MW capacity under construction, with 81% of such capacity being contracted or having received IOI orders.

Sales Momentum

The Company continued to achieve positive results in various regions. In China, the Company improved its customer diversification and secured an IOI order of 13 IT MW from a new customer. Meanwhile, the Company also secured IOI orders for an additional 6 IT MW from an existing anchor customer.

In Southeast Asia, the Company secured IOI orders for more than 40MW of capacity from an anchor tenant. Existing customers in the region also provided the Company with positive feedback, and expanded their cooperation with the Company to include contracts for an additional 16.35 IT MW at the Company’s Malaysian projects and an additional 10 IT MW at the Company’s Indian project.

Establishment of Three Business Subgroups

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company established three subgroups: Chindustry, Chinpower, and Chinidea.

Chindustry

Chindustry maintains an in-house team with comprehensive design, construction, and project management capabilities. The team is transforming its unique full-stack greenfield development capabilities for next-generation hyperscale datacenters into future-oriented digital infrastructure service capability so as to better serve digital leaders and other customers, and is striving to become a leading development and construction partner for digital infrastructure.

Chinpower

Chinpower is committed to bringing China's data center industry into the “era of zero carbon.” By utilizing its power solutions, Chinpower will accelerate the Internet energy revolution and help China to advance towards its 2060 carbon neutrality goal.

Chinpower has signed a total capacity of 1,300MW of wind and solar power development agreements in China’s Hebei and Shanxi provinces, where there is an abundance of renewable energy resource. Chinpower has also launched a 150MW photovoltaic power generation project, which is expected to be the first self-generation-self-consumption photovoltaic power project in China.

Chinpower is also dedicated to the construction and development of highly reliable and scalable power solution. As of December 31, 2020, the total installed capacity of self-built substations of the Company in operation was 252MW, the total installed capacity of substations for temporary use was 31.5MW, and the total installed capacity of substations under construction was 441MW.

Chinidea

The construction of the Chinidea high-end equipment manufacturing campus was launched in the fourth quarter of 2020. It is expected to be China’s first intelligent equipment manufacturing plant in the data center industry. Going forward, Chinidea is dedicated to pursuing improved independence for critical technologies in the computing infrastructure, to promote the white-labeling of key digital infrastructure equipment, and to constantly deliver products with greater efficiency, higher quality and better cost-efficiency.

ESG

As a pioneer in green and sustainable development, the Company achieved several positive milestones in clean energy usage during the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, including becoming:

China's first data center company with announced power usage exceeding 1 billion kWh;

China's first data center company with more than 50% clean energy in its procured power capacity;

China's first Internet technology company to formulate a detailed roadmap for carbon neutrality.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary

TOTAL REVENUES

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 59.2% to RMB553.0 million (US$84.7 million) from RMB347.4 million in the same period of 2019, primarily driven by the robust growth of the Company’s colocation services.

COST OF REVENUE

In line with the Company’s revenue growth, total cost of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 40.5% to RMB326.9 million (US$50.1 million) from RMB232.7 million in the same period of 2019, mainly driven by increases in utility costs, depreciation and amortization expenses and share-based compensation costs.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 97.2% to RMB226.1 million (US$34.7 million) from RMB114.7 million in the same period of 2019. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 expanded to 40.9% from 33.0% in the same period of 2019.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 81.8% to RMB161.4 million (US$24.7 million) from RMB88.8 million in the same period of 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 91.5% to RMB27.6 million (US$4.2 million) from RMB14.4 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to more marketing activities and share-based compensation expenses as the Company continued to expand its business.





in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 91.5% to RMB27.6 million (US$4.2 million) from RMB14.4 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to more marketing activities and share-based compensation expenses as the Company continued to expand its business. General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 93.3% to RMB121.0 million (US$18.5 million) from RMB62.6 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to higher share-based compensation expenses.





in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 93.3% to RMB121.0 million (US$18.5 million) from RMB62.6 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to higher share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 9.1% to RMB12.9 million (US$2.0 million) from RMB11.8 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to higher personnel costs as the Company continued to invest in its research and development initiatives to further enhance its service offerings.

OPERATING INCOME

As a result of the foregoing, operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 150.0% to RMB64.7 million (US$9.9 million), from RMB25.9 million in the same period of 2019.

NET LOSS

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB27.1 million (US$4.2 million), compared to RMB29.1 million in the same period of 2019.

NET LOSS PER ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") in the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB0.08 (US$0.02). Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB0.04 (US$0.01). Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 72.0% to RMB239.4 million (US$36.7 million) from RMB139.2 million in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation and amortization, interest income and expenses, income tax (benefits) expenses, share-based compensation, expense related to the reorganization, management consulting services fee, change in fair value of financial instruments, foreign exchange (gain) loss and non-cash operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 43.3%, compared with 40.1% in the same period of 2019 and 48.8% in the third quarter of 2020.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Adjusted net income was RMB58.0 million (US$8.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with RMB1.4 million in the same period 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 4191.6%. Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation, expense related to the Reorganization, management consulting services fee, and depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and intangible assets resulting from business combination, as adjusted for the tax effects on Non-GAAP adjustments.

BALANCE SHEET

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB6.9 billion (US$1.1 billion), compared to cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB1.1 billion as of December 31, 2019 and RMB3.5 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results Summary

TOTAL REVENUES

Total revenues in fiscal year 2020 increased by 114.7% to RMB1,831.1 million (US$280.6 million) from RMB853.0 million in fiscal year 2019, primarily driven by the robust growth of the Company’s colocation services in the period.

COST OF REVENUE

In line with the Company’s revenue growth, total cost of revenues in fiscal year 2020 increased by 80.0% to RMB1,098.3 million (US$168.3 million) from RMB610.2 million in fiscal year 2019, mainly driven by the increases in utility costs, depreciation and amortization expenses and share-based compensation costs.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit in fiscal year 2020 increased by 201.8% to RMB732.8 million (US$112.3 million) from RMB242.8 million in fiscal year 2019. Gross margin in fiscal year 2020 expanded to 40.0% from 28.5% in fiscal year 2019.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses in fiscal year 2020 increased by 131.1% to RMB704.6 million (US$108.0 million) from RMB304.8 million in fiscal year 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses in fiscal year 2020 increased by 108.6% to RMB99.1 million (US$15.2 million) from RMB47.5 million in fiscal year 2019, primarily due to more marketing activities and share-based compensation expenses as the Company continued to expand its business.





in fiscal year 2020 increased by 108.6% to RMB99.1 million (US$15.2 million) from RMB47.5 million in fiscal year 2019, primarily due to more marketing activities and share-based compensation expenses as the Company continued to expand its business. General and administrative expenses in fiscal year 2020 increased by 142.4% to RMB564.3 million (US$86.5 million) from RMB232.8 million in fiscal year 2019. This increase was mainly driven by higher share-based compensation expenses during the year and one-off management consulting services fee incurred in the third quarter.





in fiscal year 2020 increased by 142.4% to RMB564.3 million (US$86.5 million) from RMB232.8 million in fiscal year 2019. This increase was mainly driven by higher share-based compensation expenses during the year and one-off management consulting services fee incurred in the third quarter. Research and development expenses in fiscal year 2020 increased by 68.0% to RMB41.2 million (US$6.3 million) from RMB24.5 million in fiscal year 2019, mostly due to higher personnel costs as the Company continued to invest in its research and development initiatives to further enhance its service offerings.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating income in fiscal year 2020 was RMB28.2 million (US$4.3 million), compared with operating loss of RMB62.1 million in fiscal year 2019.

NET LOSS

Net loss in fiscal year 2020 was RMB283.3 million (US$43.4 million), compared with RMB169.7 million in fiscal year 2019.

NET LOSS PER ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS in fiscal year 2020 were RMB0.92 (US$0.14). Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB0.46 (US$0.07). Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2020 increased by 186.4% to RMB852.2 million (US$130.6 million), from RMB297.5 million in fiscal year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin in fiscal year 2020 was 46.5%, compared with 34.9% in fiscal year 2019.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Adjusted net income was RMB174.9 million (US$26.8 million) in fiscal year 2020, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB25.5 million in the fiscal year 2019.

2021 Business Outlook

TOTAL REVENUES

RMB 2,700 million – RMB 2,780 million, representing a 47.5-51.8% increase from the same period of 2020.



ADJUSTED EBITDA

RMB 1,280 million – RMB 1,330 million, representing a 50.2-56.1% increase from the same period of 2020.



These forecasts reflect the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

The Company has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Chindata Group's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Chindata Group Investor Relations website at https://investor.chindatagroup.com/.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

As of December 31,

2019 As of December 31, 2020 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,038,897 6,705,612 1,027,680 Restricted cash 14,365 102,598 15,724 Accounts receivable, net 304,695 422,224 64,709 Value added taxes recoverable 80,715 182,982 28,043 Prepayments and other current assets 134,459 176,560 27,057 Total current assets 1,573,131 7,589,976 1,163,213 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 4,404,587 6,423,830 984,495 Operating lease right-of-use assets 430,288 635,683 97,423 Finance lease right-of-use assets 155,347 144,615 22,163 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 827,069 793,182 121,560 Restricted cash 66,578 103,253 15,824 Value added taxes recoverable 247,851 357,125 54,732 Other non-current assets 66,332 211,934 32,480 Total non-current assets 6,198,052 8,669,622 1,328,677 Total assets 7,771,183 16,259,598 2,491,890 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term bank loans and current portion of long-term bank loans 63,347 296,913 45,504 Accounts payable 959,372 1,186,030 181,767 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 37,767 40,131 6,150 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 5,485 4,906 752 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 200,808 304,960 46,737 Total current liabilities 1,266,779 1,832,940 280,910 Non-current liabilities Long-term bank loans 2,692,154 3,892,120 596,493 Operating lease liabilities 217,523 204,305 31,311 Finance lease liabilities 61,161 59,986 9,193 Other non-current liabilities 296,393 530,779 81,345 Total non-current liabilities 3,267,231 4,687,190 718,342 Total liabilities 4,534,010 6,520,130 999,252 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 34 46 7 Additional paid-in capital 3,512,291 10,510,516 1,610,807 Statutory reserves 13,908 82,792 12,688 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 40,011 (172,586 ) (26,450 ) Accumulated deficit (329,071 ) (681,300 ) (104,414 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,237,173 9,739,468 1,492,638 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 7,771,183 16,259,598 2,491,890





CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 (Pro

forma(1)) December 31,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenue 347,385 467,484 552,989 84,749 853,010 1,098,383 1,831,077 280,625 Cost of revenue (232,716 ) (277,157 ) (326,874 ) (50,096 ) (610,221 ) (749,034 ) (1,098,296 ) (168,321 ) Gross profit 114,669 190,327 226,115 34,653 242,789 349,349 732,781 112,304 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses (14,414 ) (34,475 ) (27,601 ) (4,230 ) (47,496 ) (62,816 ) (99,092 ) (15,187 ) General and administrative expenses (62,588 ) (259,679 ) (120,954 ) (18,537 ) (232,837 ) (238,828 ) (564,286 ) (86,481 ) Research and development expenses (11,789 ) (12,513 ) (12,864 ) (1,971 ) (24,510 ) (32,817 ) (41,175 ) (6,310 ) Total operating expenses (88,791 ) (306,667 ) (161,419 ) (24,738 ) (304,843 ) (334,461 ) (704,553 ) (107,978 ) Operating income (loss) 25,878 (116,340 ) 64,696 9,915 (62,054 ) 14,888 28,228 4,326 Interest income 3,271 6,280 17,317 2,654 7,161 8,491 27,616 4,232 Interest expense (52,354 ) (60,915 ) (59,841 ) (9,171 ) (102,290 ) (124,111 ) (238,384 ) (36,534 ) Foreign exchange loss (349 ) (1,293 ) (3,036 ) (465 ) (2,438 ) (2,438 ) (3,548 ) (544 ) Changes in fair value of financial instruments (7,926 ) (9,965 ) (4,218 ) (646 ) (11,189 ) (11,189 ) (12,717 ) (1,949 ) Others, net 1,996 1,894 (19,968 ) (3,060 ) (633 ) (283 ) (17,201 ) (2,636 ) Loss before income taxes (29,484 ) (180,339 ) (5,050 ) (773 ) (171,443 ) (114,642 ) (216,006 ) (33,105 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 356 (16,454 ) (22,071 ) (3,383 ) 1,742 (18,287 ) (67,339 ) (10,320 ) Net loss (29,128 ) (196,793 ) (27,121 ) (4,156 ) (169,701 ) (132,929 ) (283,345 ) (43,425 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests — — — — 4,742 8,816 — — Net loss attributable to Chindata Group Holdings Limited (29,128 ) (196,793 ) (27,121 ) (4,156 ) (174,443 ) (141,745 ) (283,345 ) (43,425 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.05 ) (0.33 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.44 ) (0.46 ) (0.07 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation

adjustments 33,123 2,363 (173,959 ) (26,660 ) 21,967 (212,597 ) (32,582 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 3,995 (194,430 ) (201,080 ) (30,816 ) (147,734 ) (495,942 ) (76,007 ) Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests — — — — 4,742 — — Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Chindata Group Holdings Limited 3,995 (194,430 ) (201,080 ) (30,816 ) (152,476 ) (495,942 ) (76,007 )





Note:

(1) Pro forma is defined as the presentation basis to reflect the combined results of operations of the Group and China business as if the combination had occurred as of January 1, 2019.



CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (29,128 ) (196,793 ) (27,121 ) (4,156 ) (169,701 ) (283,345 ) (43,425 ) Depreciation and amortization 88,797 102,319 116,951 17,924 241,175 410,694 62,942 Share-based compensation 17,884 173,512 75,010 11,496 63,746 349,846 53,616 Amortization of debt issuance cost 5,066 12,003 8,706 1,334 10,887 33,455 5,127 Others 14,452 (8,447 ) 32,926 5,046 22,382 24,220 3,712 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (141,466 ) 55,887 11,620 1,781 (128,322 ) 130,040 19,930 Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities (44,395 ) 138,481 218,092 33,425 40,167 664,910 101,902 Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (742,040 ) (804,889 ) (818,637 ) (125,462 ) (1,611,253 ) (2,424,647 ) (371,593 ) Purchase of land use rights (6,635 ) (160,879 ) (93,272 ) (14,295 ) (30,346 ) (287,630 ) (44,081 ) Cash paid for equity investment and business combination, net of cash acquired — — (56,992 ) (8,734 ) (1,879,040 ) (56,992 ) (8,734 ) Net cash used in investing activities (748,675 ) (965,768 ) (968,901 ) (148,491 ) (3,520,639 ) (2,769,269 ) (424,408 ) Net proceeds from financing activities 983,384 2,498,256 4,399,707 674,285 4,456,328 8,188,802 1,254,989 Net cash generated from financing activities 983,384 2,498,256 4,399,707 674,285 4,456,328 8,188,802 1,254,989 Exchange rate effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,612 (60,708 ) (235,101 ) (36,032 ) (719 ) (292,820 ) (44,878 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 214,926 1,610,261 3,413,797 523,187 975,137 5,791,623 887,605 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period/year 904,914 1,887,405 3,497,666 536,041 144,703 1,119,840 171,623 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period/year 1,119,840 3,497,666 6,911,463 1,059,228 1,119,840 6,911,463 1,059,228





CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for percentage data)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 (Pro

forma) December 31,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB RMB US$ Net loss (29,128 ) (196,793 ) (27,121 ) (4,156 ) (169,701 ) (132,929 ) (283,345 ) (43,425 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization(1) 89,820 103,342 118,880 18,219 243,653 284,656 415,692 63,708 Add: Net interest expense 49,083 54,635 42,524 6,517 95,129 115,620 210,768 32,302 Add: Income tax (benefit) expenses (356 ) 16,454 22,071 3,383 (1,742 ) 18,287 67,339 10,320 Add: Share-based compensation 17,884 173,512 75,010 11,496 63,746 63,746 349,846 53,616 Add: Expenses related to the Reorganization(2) — — — — 36,312 24,019 — — Add: Management consulting services fee 3,020 64,862 — — 15,228 15,228 72,757 11,150 Add: Changes in fair value of financial instruments 7,926 9,965 4,218 646 11,189 11,189 12,717 1,949 Add: Foreign exchange loss 349 1,293 3,036 465 2,438 2,438 3,548 544 Add: Non-cash operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights 615 721 779 119 1,249 1,740 2,860 438 Adjusted EBITDA 139,213 227,991 239,397 36,689 297,501 403,994 852,182 130,602 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.1 % 48.8 % 43.3 % 43.3 % 34.9 % 36.8 % 46.5 % 46.5 %





Note:

(1) Before the deduction of government grants. (2) Expenses related to the Reorganization are non-recurring expenses related to the transactions in the Reorganization.





For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 (Pro

forma) December 31,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB RMB US$ Net loss (29,128 ) (196,793 ) (27,121 ) (4,156 ) (169,701 ) (132,929 ) (283,345 ) (43,425 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and intangible assets resulting from business combination 12,450 12,336 12,322 1,888 38,311 49,647 49,424 7,575 Add: Share-based compensation 17,884 173,512 75,010 11,496 63,746 63,746 349,846 53,616 Add: Expenses related to the Reorganization — — — — 36,312 24,019 — — Add: Management consulting services fee 3,020 64,862 — — 15,228 15,228 72,757 11,150 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(1) (2,875 ) (5,681 ) (2,231 ) (342 ) (9,384 ) (7,684 ) (13,832 ) (2,120 ) Adjusted Net Income (loss) 1,351 48,236 57,980 8,886 (25,488 ) 12,027 174,850 26,796 Adjusted Net Income (loss) margin 0.4 % 10.3 % 10.5 % 10.5 % (3.0 %) 1.1 % 9.5 % 9.5 %



