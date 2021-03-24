Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size to Reach USD 78.13 Billion by 2027 | Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Release of Wastewater from Industries are Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wastewater treatment services market is projected to reach value of USD 78.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to stringent government regulations on the discharge of agricultural and industrial wastewater in developing economies. Moreover, increasing government incentives and financial aids for installation of wastewater treatment plants have increased the adoption of wastewater treatment solutions in the industrial sector.

Also, lower maintenance costs and minimal odor emissions associated with wastewater treatment services are driving the market. Rising necessity to enhance sanitation and hygiene and to improve food security and human health is boosting the utilization of sustainable wastewater treatment services. High initial investments required to install advanced wastewater treatment solutions have hampered the demand for wastewater treatment services. Lack of public–private partnerships for wastewater management in developing economies is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Veolia Water Technologies Qatar entered into a contract with Baladna, a leading manufacturer of dairy products in Qatar, to upgrade the existing wastewater treatment facility at Baladna’s cow farm, which is located in Al Khor, north of Doha. Veolia would increase the treatment capacity of wastewater plants and enable the treated wastewater to be reused for agricultural irrigation.

The industrial segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Industries increasingly use wastewater treatment services as governments have imposed stringent standards on the discharge of industrial wastewater.

The operation & process control segment held the largest market share of 35.5% in 2019. Rising demand for services related to wastewater treatment in the industrial sector in developing economies is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the most rapid rate during the forecast period. Wastewater treatment plants in the region are adopting physico-chemical treatment, biological treatment, zero-liquid discharge system, and recycle and reuse, which is driving the wastewater treatment services market in the region.

Key market participants include Xylem Inc., Ecolab, Veolia, SUEZ, Pentair, Thermax, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries, and Golder Associates

Emergen Research has segmented the global wastewater treatment services market in terms of end-use, service type, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Industrial Municipal

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Building & Installation Service Maintenance & Repair Design & Engineering Consulting Operation & Process Control Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



