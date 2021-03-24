Anomali, Netpoleon Partner to Deliver Threat Intelligence Solutions Across APJ Market

SYDNEY, Australia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali , the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has named Netpoleon , a leading provider of integrated security, networking solutions and value added services, as one of its new value added distributors in the Australia New Zealand (ANZ) market.



The Anomali product portfolio includes Anomali ThreatStream, the leading threat intelligence platform (TIP), Anomali Match, an enterprise detection solution that matches external threats with any that have breached users’ networks, and Anomali Lens, a Natural Language Processing (NLP) feature that scans web content to immediately identify and prioritize threats. Supported by advanced machine learning and expert resources, customers are able to broaden visibility over all threats, gain immediate detection capabilities, create efficient investigations, and operationalize threat intelligence across their infrastructures for automated threat blocking and faster response.

“The ANZ sector is experiencing remarkable economic growth and unprecedented levels of cyberattacks,” said Paul Lim, Netpoleon A/NZ regional director. “With Anomali, we’ll be able to introduce our joint customers to solutions that will help them to avoid costly and disruptive security incidents.”

Netpoleon is headquartered in Singapore and holds offices across Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan. In A/NZ Netpoleon has offices and team members in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, and will expand to New Zealand in 2021.

“Anomali is experiencing overwhelming demand across the entire region for our technologies, which are helping customers to identify and neutralize adversaries before they cause enormous damage to their environments and reputations,” said Stree Naidu, Anomali Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). “Netpoleon has deep and wide access along with the technical know-how needed to help us build a robust and efficient channel that will meet customers’ expectations.”

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. More than 1,500 public and private sector organizations rely on Anomali to see and detect threats more quickly, reduce the risk of security breaches, and improve security operations productivity. Anomali solutions serve customers around the world in nearly every major industry vertical, including many of the Global 2000. As an early threat intelligence innovator, Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, In-Q-Tel, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com .