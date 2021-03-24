4 Best Research Paper Writing Services - Top USA Paper Writers Among 69 Tested - Review by Halvorson

New York, New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A variety of assignments, projects, homework readings, and out-of-class activities make many students feel like being at the end of their rope. Even if you are a master of time management, there is no guarantee you will succeed to finish all of your assignments. Up to 87% of students face problems with workload management. The situation may become even more critical when you unexpectedly have to deal with a research paper. It often moves many students forward to research paper writing services. Unfortunately, not all of them have expertise in how to select an appropriate option that can provide solid papers.

Of course, when you deal with custom writing services, you always grasp the nettle. But if you feel stressed and frustrated, turning to research and term paper writing help is better than racking your brain with no idea of what to do in mind. A high-grade research paper should combine sophisticated research, in-depth analysis, and sophisticated design. In this regard, while seeking college paper writing services, you need to double-check if a particular company can meet your criteria. Overall, the process of selection can take much time and even money if you happen across a fly-by-night website. Thus, we made this rating of the best research paper writing services.

How did we compose this list? There is a range of criteria without which a writing company cannot make a good name. They are as follows:

● The up-scale quality of writing services;

● Ultimate compliance with deadlines;

● Affordable pricing options;

● Unique content and solid plagiarism-free policy;

● Refund and revision guarantees;

● Urgent customer support.

As a result, we selected 4 companies that are considered to be highly competitive.

● PaperHelp.org

● CheapPaperWriting.com

● EssayBox.org

● EssayPro.com

To what extent do they correspond to these criteria? These research paper writing services are legitimate, have positive reviews on authoritative platforms (like Trustpilot or Sitejabber) as well as samples. Thus, you can estimate the quality of papers and check their reputation. These companies can finish your assignment within a tight deadline and deliver it on time. Otherwise, they will be obliged to provide compensation. All of them offer free revisions and produce only unique papers confirmed with plagiarism reports. Plus, they have around-the-clock customer service and comparatively affordable pricing.

The Best Research Paper Writing Services

Research paper writing helps students to upgrade their academic performance and being head and shoulders above others. Unfortunately, some college paper writing services still provide slapdash papers. We often come up with the conclusion that only expensive companies can guarantee the result you expect. However, it is far from true. Much more important is to strike a happy medium between the price and the quality. Thus, companies in this list seem to be the best in the niche.

1. PaperHelp.org - Best for Any Type of Paper

PaperHelp always tops a chart of the best essay writing services. You could see such trustworthy resources as Associated Press talk about this company as a reliable website to get a high-quality paper. But is it a reason to trust this service? No, but the evidence speaks for itself. The reliability of the platform is based on its considerable experience, hundreds of positive reviews, sufficient guarantees, and professional writers. They produce research papers you cannot beat at affordable prices. Plus, responsive customer support managers will contribute to your positive user experience.

The prosperity of every custom writing service depends on its writers. As for PaperHelp, it offers three categories of authors, most of them have Masters and PhD degrees. There are basic, advanced, and top writers. The two last categories are the best in their disciplines, native, high-rated, but require an extra charge. PaperHelp statistics tell that an average student uses their services for at least 6 semesters. And it is primarily thanks to their flexible pricing policy. For example, among the latest innovations, there is an extra allowing you to get two versions of one paper with a 30% discount for the second sample and all other extra services. Apart from that, there are regular promo codes for the first order (up to 10% off) and the loyalty program. It will help you save up to 20% on your paper cost. As for prices, they start at $11 per page for the research paper. Herewith, free revisions are included.

Coupon code: StartNow2021

Pros:

● A variety of extras;

● High discounts and the loyalty program;

● Three categories of writers to choose from;

● Around the clock customer support;

● Solid money-back guarantees.

Cons:

● Some extras are quite expensive;

● No free plagiarism report.

2. CheapPaperWriting.com - Best for Research Papers

This is the most affordable research paper writing service in the rating. Yet, comparatively low prices do not affect the quality of papers. The most remarkable thing about CheapPaperWriting is that you can revise your paper as many times as necessary. By far not every custom writing service can boast this feature. And it tells much about their expertise. In practice, you do not need more than three revisions if the paper has been initially of high quality. However, it is a nice touch for those who want to get the best of any service. The platform works only with experienced professionals with various academic degrees. Herewith, some of them can boast expertise in more than one discipline. The recruitment process aims at the selection of the best research writers. Thus, it is strict but fair. That is why there is no reason to worry about the thoroughness of your assignment as well as the compliance with deadlines.

If you order a research paper on this website, you can be sure it will be plagiarism-free and completely evidence-based. Plus, you can provide your own guidelines and ideas. The writer is obliged to follow them carefully to make your paper completely individual and customized. The company deals with a full range of academic disciplines including technical ones. Apart from that, they offer some free extra services and promo codes for the first order. Prices for research papers start at $9.99 per page. Tight deadlines are also possible.

Coupon code: StartNow2021

Pros:

● All revisions are free;

● A variety of extra services available;

● You can contact a writer before he/she starts working on your paper;

● Promo codes and regular discounts.

Cons:

● The lack of samples on the main page;

● The pricing calculator is hidden in the order form. So, I did not find it from the very start.

3. EssayBox.org - Best for Term Paper

The first thing to be emphasized about EssayBox is that they pull out all the stops to provide the highest satisfaction rate. Thus, they guarantee that if your paper does not fully meet your expectations, they will give you your money back. Although the prices for research papers are slightly higher while comparing with the two previous options, the company compensates it with a larger number of free extras. In this regard, they offer a free plagiarism report, bibliography page, formatting in any style, outline, and some others. One more special characteristic is the transparent monitoring process. So, it is easy to manage your order at any stage in several ways. Straightforward communication with a writer is a must-have for every custom writing service. And EssayBox gives you this opportunity.

The quality and 100% uniqueness of the assignments are ensured as the authors double-check every paper. There are ESL and ENL writers. So, while placing an order, specify the necessary category. Overall, the service covers all academic levels and disciplines. Editing and proofreading services are also provided. Thus, if you need to slightly polish your own papers, do not hesitate to contact them. Apart from that, you can find out the price of your paper before ordering it. The pricing calculator is right on the main page. Regarding the research paper writing, prices start at $15. And there is also a loyalty program that will help to save some money in the future.

Coupon code: -

Pros:

● Strong money-back policy;

● Transparent process of monitoring your order;

● More free extras in comparison with other services;

● User-friendly website;

● The loyalty program.

Cons:

● No promo codes for the first order on the main page;

● If you need an ENL writer, you have to specify it before placing an order.

4. EssayPro.com - Best for Essay Writing

This company upholds a solid satisfaction rate that reaches 93.66%. It is higher than the average score in this niche. EssayPro does not position itself as the cheapest option. Still, their prices are completely affordable and competitive. Herewith, there are quite many writers holding PhD degrees. The list of authors is available on the main page. So, you can easily find the best writer for your task. One more benefit is that EssayPro has social media accounts where you can get free guidelines from their experts on how to write successful assignments. Plus, they provide some promo codes there available for their subscribers. By the way, you can also contact them via social media and get a free consultation on your project or even place an order.

The company has been in business for over twenty years gaining sufficient experience and a good online reputation. There is a range of free extra services such as a plagiarism report, outline, the best writer option, etc. However, not all of them are regular. Overall, they can boast a flexible pricing system. So, you can often find some freebies of different kinds. The service also has a team of quality assurance managers who supervise every order to meet customers' expectations. They ensure on-time delivery. So, the tightest deadline they deal with is 6 hours. The price for research papers starts at $12.35 per page. Plus, you can rewrite your own materials to increase their uniqueness, for example.

Coupon code: -

Pros:

Strict compliance with deadlines;

Flexible pricing policy;

A variety of discounts and non-regular freebies;

Strong quality assurance policy;

Social media accounts with guidelines and promo codes.

Cons:

● Some discounts are not regular, so from time to time, the price for writing services can be higher.

In Wrapping Up

Research writing help often appears to be the key to success for many students who have no opportunity to spare enough time for paperwork. However, when you face the necessity of professional assistance, it is important to know the good essay writing service from the bad one. When you start browsing "the best research paper writing services", you will find out dozens of Google ads from the very start. All companies swear to God they can handle your task by providing the perfect sample. They want to gain your trust by empty words and standard promises. Should you trust them? The answer is "no". The only thing you should trust in this situation is facts and evidence. Thus, the first step every user has to do is to check the Terms of the service, customer reviews, and samples if possible. Trustworthy companies always provide all necessary information. Plus, you can find some pitfalls in the Terms and conditions section.

Even if you succeeded to find a reliable research paper writing service, there is no reason to delegate the whole process of writing your assignment. First of all, you need to describe your project in detail providing all necessary guidelines and precise requirements. Cooperation with the writer is what you need to receive a high-grade paper. On a final note, writing a research paper is just a tiny part of your academic success. Good academic performance is a complex task that takes much effort and dedication. Thus, we also recommend checking this article to get additional tips - How to Achieve Academic Success in College.

FAQ

1. What is the best research paper writing service?

There are quite enough reliable research paper writing services. It is difficult to find the only option that will be perfect for every customer as there are always reasons for critique. However, the companies in this list can be ranked as the best in the niche. They are as follows:

● PaperHelp.

● CheapPaperWriting.com

● EssayBox

● EssayPro.

And there are some other popular custom writing services we can recommend as follows:

● EvolutionWriters

● WriteMyEssays.me

● GetNursingEssay.com

2. Are custom writing services legal?

Overall, the niche is legal. All trustworthy custom writing companies operate on a legal basis. You can find all confirming information in the Terms and Conditions such as the legal address, registration date, phone numbers, etc. However, there are some fly-by-night services that aim at getting your money without meeting your requirements. Thus, you should check any platform twice before placing an order.

3. What are the criteria of a reliable writing company?

While choosing an essay writing service, you should pay attention to the following criteria:

● The quality of writing services;

● Ultimate compliance with deadlines;

● Affordable pricing options;

● Unique content and plagiarism-free policy;

● Refund and revision guarantees;

● Customer reviews;

● Urgent customer support.

4. Can I improve my own papers with custom writing services?

Yes, you can power up your own papers as most companies provide editing and proofreading services. Thus, you can increase the uniqueness of your assignments, remove some grammatical, punctuation, and formatting mistakes. Plus, some platforms can even rewrite your papers.

Media Contact

Name: Mitchell Natalie Mae

Company: Halvorson LLC

Address: 3694 Westwood Avenue, NY, 11563

Phone: +12025550177

Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com

Content Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment