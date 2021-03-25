Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise

Oslo, 25 March 2021



Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 20 May 2020 regarding an Extraordinary General Meeting where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in a Private Placement and Subsequent Offering of shares, and on 30 June 2020 regarding the result of the Subsequent Offering.



The Company has received further notices of exercise for a total of 58,680,765 Warrants B and has subsequently resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 6,454,884.15 in connection with the issuance of shares upon said exercises. Upon registration of this share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 128,571,605.58 divided into 1,168,832,778 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.



