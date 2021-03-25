Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 29 908 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 653 334 to 3 623 426.

Stock option planDateNumber of options/sharesExercise price (€)
SOP 2015-201717 March 20212 65026.375
SOP 2015-201718 March 20212 00026.375
SOP 2010-201418 March 202166819.200
SOP 2010-201418 March 20212 40025.380
SOP 2010-201418 March 202117 10026.055
SOP 2010-201419 March 20211 10026.055
SOP 2010-201422 March 20212 10025.140
SOP 2010-201422 March 20211 89019.200

