Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 29 908 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 653 334 to 3 623 426.

Stock option plan Date Number of options/shares Exercise price (€) SOP 2015-2017 17 March 2021 2 650 26.375 SOP 2015-2017 18 March 2021 2 000 26.375 SOP 2010-2014 18 March 2021 668 19.200 SOP 2010-2014 18 March 2021 2 400 25.380 SOP 2010-2014 18 March 2021 17 100 26.055 SOP 2010-2014 19 March 2021 1 100 26.055 SOP 2010-2014 22 March 2021 2 100 25.140 SOP 2010-2014 22 March 2021 1 890 19.200

