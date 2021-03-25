Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 29 908 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 653 334 to 3 623 426.
|Stock option plan
|Date
|Number of options/shares
|Exercise price (€)
|SOP 2015-2017
|17 March 2021
|2 650
|26.375
|SOP 2015-2017
|18 March 2021
|2 000
|26.375
|SOP 2010-2014
|18 March 2021
|668
|19.200
|SOP 2010-2014
|18 March 2021
|2 400
|25.380
|SOP 2010-2014
|18 March 2021
|17 100
|26.055
|SOP 2010-2014
|19 March 2021
|1 100
|26.055
|SOP 2010-2014
|22 March 2021
|2 100
|25.140
|SOP 2010-2014
|22 March 2021
|1 890
|19.200
