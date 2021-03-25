Better Collective annual report 2020

Regulatory Release no. 6/2021

Better Collective has today published its annual report, sustainability report, and remuneration report on its website www.bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on March, 25 2021 at 8:00 am CET.

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachments