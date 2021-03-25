Ghent, Belgium, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys Files its First Protein-Based Biocontrol for Registration in the EU

Ghent, BELGIUM – 25 March 2021 – Biotalys , an AgTech company focused on addressing food protection challenges to enable a more sustainable and safe food supply, today announced it has submitted the registration dossier for the active substance of its first protein-based biocontrol product, Evoca™ *, for EU approval. Evoca is Biotalys’ first biofungicide and aims to provide fruit and vegetable growers with a novel mode of action to control key pathogens in selected crops.

This submission follows Biotalys’ successful completion of regulatory studies and an extensive global field product development program, which included more than 300 field trials over multiple seasons under different environmental conditions. The program demonstrated consistency in effective control of powdery mildew and botrytis cinerea in fruit and vegetable crops such as grapes and strawberries.

“This first registration filing in Europe is a significant milestone for Biotalys as it marks the advent to the market of our novel class of biological solutions developed on our proprietary AGROBODY™ technology platform,” said Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys. “The assessment that will now take place by the authorities is also expected to pave the regulatory pathway in Europe for our strong and diverse pipeline of protein-based biocontrols aimed at providing growers with a new way to protect yields and reduce food waste by both preventing crop loss and extending post-harvest protection,” Luc Maertens, COO of Biotalys, added.

Fruit and vegetable growers around the world are confronted with increasing pest resistance to existing fungicides and higher standard requirements from food value chain partners, while new biological crop protection products are scarce and often less effective than conventional chemicals. In the framework of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs, Biotalys’ pipeline of innovative biofungicides combines efficacy with a favorable safety profile and is expected to offer growers additional tools to manage resistance in a more sustainable way, helping them to grow healthy, fresh produce with substantially lower residues.

Evoca was first submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States for approval at the end of last year. Biotalys expects to be able to begin offering the product as part of its market test launch in the United States in 2022, followed by introductions in the EU.

* Evoca™: Pending Registration. This product is not currently registered for sale or use in the European Union, the United States or elsewhere and is not being offered for sale.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safe food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys has developed a strong and diverse pipeline of effective products with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has raised €62.8 million (US$74,9 million) to date from Belgian and international investors. The Company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com .

For further information, please contact

Toon Musschoot, Strategic Communications Manager

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com