Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 25 March 2021 at 9.30 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe has received an announcement from Gaselli Group Oy according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5 % of all the shares in Valoe due to a change in the total number of shares of Valoe.

Total positions of Gaselli Group Oy subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial

instruments (total of B) Total number of shares and voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed

or reached 4.97 % 0 % 4.97 % Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.89 % 0 % 6.89 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/Type of

shares ISIN code Number of shares

and voting rights Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6

and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6

and 9:7) FI0009006951 12,700,000 0 4.97 % 0 % A TOTAL 12,700,000 0 4.97 % 0 %

In Mikkeli 25 March 2021

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors





For more information: Iikka Savisalo

President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki

Main media

www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides

automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.