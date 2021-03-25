Finnish English

Sievi Capital Plc

Stock exchange release, 25 March 2021 at 9:50 am EET

Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 5 %

Sievi Capital Plc has received on 24 March 2021 the following notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Jussi Capital Oy, according to which their total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has decreased below five percent (5 %) on 24 March 2021.

Jussi Capital Oy’s ownership of Sievi Capital Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of

shares and voting rights % of

shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0 - 0 57 974 409 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 24.99 - 24.99 -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009008924 0 - 0 - SUBTOTAL A 0 - 0 -

