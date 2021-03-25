Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Preato Capital AB’s holding in Sievi Capital has crossed the threshold of 20 %

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release, 25 March at 9:55 am EET

Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Preato Capital AB’s holding in Sievi Capital has crossed the threshold of 20 %

Sievi Capital Plc has received on 24 March 2021 the following notification from Simon Hallqvist, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, according to which Preato Capital AB’s total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has crossed the threshold of twenty percent (20 %) on 24 March 2021. Preato Capital AB is controlled by Simon Hallqvist through Hallqvist AB. 

Simon Hallqvist’s ownership of Sievi Capital Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

 % of
shares and voting rights		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments		Total of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 23.27-23.2757 974 409
Position of previous notification (if applicable)----

 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: 

A: Shares and voting rights 

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009008924 13 490 000 23.27
SUBTOTAL A 13 490 000 23.27

 

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

 

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

  

Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.

 


