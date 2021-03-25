Finnish English

Sievi Capital Plc

Stock exchange release, 25 March at 9:55 am EET



Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Preato Capital AB’s holding in Sievi Capital has crossed the threshold of 20 %



Sievi Capital Plc has received on 24 March 2021 the following notification from Simon Hallqvist, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, according to which Preato Capital AB’s total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has crossed the threshold of twenty percent (20 %) on 24 March 2021. Preato Capital AB is controlled by Simon Hallqvist through Hallqvist AB.

Simon Hallqvist’s ownership of Sievi Capital Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of

shares and voting rights % of

shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 23.27 - 23.27 57 974 409 Position of previous notification (if applicable) - - - -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009008924 13 490 000 23.27 SUBTOTAL A 13 490 000 23.27

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358



DISTRIBUTION:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.sievicapital.fi



Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.