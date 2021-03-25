Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release, 25 March at 9:55 am EET
Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Preato Capital AB’s holding in Sievi Capital has crossed the threshold of 20 %
Sievi Capital Plc has received on 24 March 2021 the following notification from Simon Hallqvist, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, according to which Preato Capital AB’s total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has crossed the threshold of twenty percent (20 %) on 24 March 2021. Preato Capital AB is controlled by Simon Hallqvist through Hallqvist AB.
Simon Hallqvist’s ownership of Sievi Capital Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
|% of
shares and voting rights
|% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed
|23.27
|-
|23.27
|57 974 409
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009008924
|13 490 000
|23.27
|SUBTOTAL A
|13 490 000
|23.27
SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi
Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.