Cowen Outsourced Trading Wins HFM European Services Award 2021

LONDON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that its global Outsourced Trading team has won “Best Outsourced Trading” at the HFM European Services Awards 2021. The judging process is based on the views of a panel of leading hedge fund COOs, CFOs, CCOs, GCs and CTOs as well as client testimonials.

Massimo Labella, Director and Head of Europe Outsourced Trading at Cowen said, “Winning ‘Best Outsourced Trading’ category at the HFM European Services Awards is a fantastic achievement. We take great pride in the exceptional service and outstanding bespoke multi-asset solutions that we provide to clients in Europe and beyond and we are delighted that this has been recognised by HFM’s panel of judges.

“This award success comes on the heels of being named ‘Best Outsourced Trading Solution’ at Hedgeweek’s European Awards 2021, proving further external endorsement of our market leading capabilities in outsourced trading.”

Michael Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading at Cowen added, “Demand for outsourced trading services is at an all-time high and we are thrilled to have been recognised by HFM as a leader in our field. Over the last 12 months, we have experienced significant growth from clients wishing to use our service in the UK and Europe, whether to outsource their entire desk or supplement their existing trading operation. We have continued to push boundaries globally, investing in our team, our asset class coverage and our technology in order to help clients to outperform.”

The HFM European Services Awards recognise and reward hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovation and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months. Winners participated in a virtual ceremony and networking event on 23 March 2021.

About Cowen Outsourced Trading

Cowen Outsourced Trading provides investment managers with a first-rate and cost-efficient solution for their global trading needs. The full-service offering is multi-asset class and differentiated by its transparency and level of operational support. Cowen’s Outsourced Trading solution is offered in the US through Cowen Prime Services LLC, a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC, and internationally through Cowen International Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and Cowen and Company (Asia) Limited, which is regulated by Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong.

For additional information, visit: www.cowen.com/capabilities/markets/outsourced-trading/

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide including in the UK and Hong Kong. Learn more at Cowen.com.

