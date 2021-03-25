Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

25 March 2021



Company Announcement No 27/2020

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 19 March 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

