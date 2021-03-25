ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Major Holdings

| Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc ICG Enterprise Trust Plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details


ISIN

GB0003292009

Issuer Name

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK


2. Reason for Notification


An acquisition or disposal of voting rights


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name

Mattioli Woods PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Leicester

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom


4. Details of the shareholder


Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

No


NAME CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds held under Societe GeneraleLeicesterUnited Kingdom
Discretionary Client Portfolios held under FNZ Nominees Limited  
Discretionary Client Portfolios held under Pershing Nominees Limited  



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Mar-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Mar-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached2.9826000.0000002.9826002051047
Position of previous notification (if applicable)3.0030570.0000003.0030572065114

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003292009205104702.9826000.000000
Sub Total 8.A20510472.982600%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1)Pershing Nominees Limited0.087100 0.087100
Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1)FNZ Nominees Limited0.002400 0.002400
Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds (chain 2)Societe Generale2.893100 2.893100

10. In case of proxy voting


Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder



The number and % of voting rights held



The date until which the voting rights will be held




11. Additional Information

The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by Mattioli Woods PLC on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 68,767,055.

12. Date of Completion

24-Mar-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Newmarket