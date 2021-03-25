Global Anemia and Other Blood Disorder Drugs Markets 2020-2030: Focus on Iron Deficiency Anemia, Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia, Sickle Cell Anemia, Aplastic Anemia

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anemia and Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Anemia and Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global anemia and other blood disorder drugs market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global anemia and other blood disorder drugs market is expected to decline from $50.8 billion in 2019 to $50.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.2%. The decline is mainly due to restrictions due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and the measures to contain it.

Some medical centers have canceled treatments, somehow put on hold, some have altered the policies and procedures to provide services. Also, many companies in the hematology drug market halted their business operations. All these factors have impacted the market growth. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 and reach $84.4 billion in 2023.

The anemia and other blood disorder drugs market consists of sales of anemia and other blood disorder drugs and related services. Anemia and other blood disorder drugs that are used to stimulate red blood cell production or hemoglobin in the human body that includes Erythropoietin (Epoetin alpha), Ferrous Sulfate, Iron Dextran, Deferoxamine, Immunosuppressant, Bone marrow stimulants, Corticosteroids, Aminoxin, Hespan, Hextend and Pyridoxine. The market also comprises of sales of drugs that are responsible for curing other blood disorders, including inherited orphan blood disorder.



North America was the largest region in the anemia and other blood disorder drugs market in 2018. The anemia and other blood disorder drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



The increasing prevalence of anemia among the global population acts as a strong driving factor for the market. Unhealthy lifestyles, changing dietary habits and increased stress levels increased the cases of anemia worldwide. For instance, in the year 2017, anemia was found to be most frequent disease in elderly population (> 65 years of age), reaching a prevalence rate of around 17%. In 2014, the World Bank reported that anemia is the 8th leading cause of disease among the women and young population. Growth in prevalence rate of anemia drives the market.



There has been an increase in the use of biologics for treating anemia and other blood disorders. Biologics are composed of protein, sugar, nucleic acids or a combination of these substances or might be derived from living organisms like humans, animals or microorganisms or that may contain components of living organisms.

The growth in use of biologics over the drugs restricts the market resulting in decline of amount of drugs being used for the treatment of anemia & other blood disorders.



Major players in the market are Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Akebia therapeutics, Bayer AG and Pfizer, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Iron Deficiency Anemia

Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia

Sickle Cell Anemia

Aplastic Anemia

4.2. Global Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Pharmacy

4.3. Global Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral

Injectable

4.4. Global Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market, Segmentation By Anemia Type , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Microcytic (Low MCV)

Normocytic (Normal MCV)

Macrocytic (High MCV)

5. Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Amgen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Akebia therapeutics

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regen biopharma

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Novartis AG

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

GlycoMimetics

Eli Lilly

Fibrogen

Bluebird bio

Acceleron Pharma

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

FibroGen Inc.

Sanofi

Allergan Inc.

Meda Cuonsumer Healthcare Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Daiichi Sankyo

Galenica

Pharmacosmos

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Emmaus Medical Inc.

