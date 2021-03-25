Global Transparent Ceramics Market Report 2021-2027: Novel Application Areas Drive Growth in Transparent Polycrystalline Ceramics Market

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Ceramics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Attractive New Opportunities for Optics, Sensors, Instrumentation, & Laser Technologies to Support a US$ 849.9 Million Market for Transparent Ceramics.



The global market for Transparent Ceramics is projected to reach US$ 849.9 million by the year 2027, trailing a post-COVID-19 CAGR of 16.4%, over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

Derived from silica based via a crystalline process, the crystalline and glassy transparent ceramics find use as optically transparent materials in varied forms including coatings, thin films and fibers. They are increasingly emerging as substitutes to conventional glass technologies as well as single crystal technologies in applications such as infrared domes, lasers, armors, optical fibers and high energy radiation detection. Transparent ceramics can be broadly categorized into - monocrystalline transparent ceramics and polycrystalline transparent ceramics.

Monocrystalline transparent ceramics refer to single crystal ceramics, which exhibit properties such as homogeneity, uniformity and high doping concentration. Due to its excellent melt growth feature, monocrystalline transparent ceramics overcomes all vulnerabilities pertaining to the formation of voids in the internal structure during the ceramic making process, thus offering a uniform crystal look with improved transparency.

Coupled with additional mechanical stability and transparency, monocrystalline transparent ceramics act as an alternative to conventional glass. On the other hand, polycrystalline transparent ceramics are opaque matter with the ability to absorb or scatter visible light.



The ceramics' mechanical and optical attributes are controlled by numerous microstructural features including porosity, grain size and presence of second phases. For polycrystalline ceramics to attain transparency, it is vital to create a microstructure comprising a minimal fraction of scattering ce

nters. Polycrystalline transparent ceramics, due to their mechanical and optical properties find use in laser and armor applications. Some of the applications of transparent ceramics include high-intensity discharge (HID) lighting, semiconductor processing, transparent armor, jewelry and design, inspection window, wear-resistant windows, ballistic vehicle protection, among others.

With the increased use of transparent ceramics in a wide range of applications, including night vision devices (NVD), transparent armor windows, nose cones, and cutting and laser tools, the popularity of transparent ceramics has been on the rise.

Among the attractive application, areas is the exciting world of LiDAR. In Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), transparent ceramics are increasingly replacing single crystals for the laser media due to several benefits offered, the chief being an easy fabrication of composite structures with different doping content.

A growing market for LiDAR supported by expanding applications in aerial surveying, GIS services, corridor mapping, environment, engineering, ADAS & driverless cars, therefore bodes well for transparent ceramics. Several companies have been launching their own commercial autonomous ride-hailing services in recent years. During the COVID-19 crisis, the potential role of self-driving vehicles has strengthened owing to the reasons such as delivering essentials to people at home quarantines.

Advancements in technology, particularly improvement in LiDAR (Light Imaging, Detection and Ranging) systems, are essential for making self-driving vehicles a common reality. The integrated system LiDAR is used to measure the distance at which a target is located by illuminating it with laser light. The data from the LiDAR system is used in building a 3D model of the vehicle surroundings. LiDAR is considered to be an essential part of the sensor suite in autonomous vehicles. In addition to self-driving vehicles, various other latest applications such as robotics, security, high-resolution mapping, laser guidance, physics, astronomy, conservation, and biology use LiDAR systems.

Laser light source is the important component of a LiDAR system. It is essential to use high-powered mid-infrared lasers to develop high-performance LiDAR systems. The unique advantages of transparent ceramics such as homogenous and heavy doping of rare earth ions, easy fabrication of huge components, and fabricating composite structures with various doping contents make them preferable over crystal materials.

Researchers have identified that the transparent ceramic fabrication method using co-precipitation of iron-doped zinc selenide (Fe:ZnSe) is an alternative for preparing Fe: ZnSe mid-infrared materials. In order to improve the output efficiency, the post-sintering process and purification of synthesized powders are done.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

An Introduction to Transparent Ceramics

Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics

Select Materials Used in Transparent Ceramics

Applications of Transparent Ceramics

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Growth in the Transparent Ceramics Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Opportunities Emerge for Transparent Ceramics in Aerospace & Defense Sector

With Defense Budgets Coming Under Pressure, Transparent Ceramics Market Faces Challenging Times

Reprioritizing of Budgets Impacts Defense Spending, Affecting Market Prospects

Optics & Optoelectronics: The Major End-Use Market for Transparent Ceramics

Transparent Ceramics: Facilitating Creation of Durable and Multifunctional Optics

Rising Demand for Sensors and Instrumentation Augurs Well for Transparent Ceramics Market

Transparent Ceramics Hold Potential for Manufacture of Super-hard Windows

Optical Ceramics Market: Growing Demand from Aerospace, Defense & Security Sectors Supports Growth

Transparent Ceramic Materials Hold Potential for Use in Night Vision Devices

Rising Importance of Transparent Ceramics in Cutting Tools

Rising Use of Transparent Ceramics in Medical Sector

Sustained Advances in Nanotechnology Augur Well for Transparent Ceramics Market

Growing Prominence of Transparent Ceramics as Substitute Material for Plastics, Glass & Metal

Transparent Ceramics: Enabling Creation of Faster & Safer Self-Driving Vehicles

Sapphire Emerges as a Preferred Material for Transparent Ceramics

Transparent Aluminum: A Unique Transparent Advanced Ceramic

Beneficial Attributes Expand Applications of Spinel and ALON

Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics: Promising Growth Ahead

Novel Application Areas Drive Growth in Transparent Polycrystalline Ceramics Market

Sialon Ceramics Vs Transparent Ceramics

Processing Developments Facilitate Use of Polycrystalline Ceramics as Laser Materials

Types of Ceramic Laser Materials

3D Printing of Transparent Ceramic Structures: A Brief Review

Innovations & Advancements

Researchers Develop Ultrafast High-Temperature Ceramic Sintering Method

Researchers Develop Er3+-doped CaF2 Transparent Ceramics

Addition of Magnesium Impacts Transparent Ceramics' Optical Properties and Structure

NRL Develops Improved Processes

UCLA-Led Research Team Develops Technically Advanced Ceramic Aerogels

German-Japanese Research Team Utilize Transparent Silicon Nitride to Produce Ultra-Hard Disc

Researchers at Julich IEK Develop Yttria-Coated Transparent Zirconia Ceramics

FEFU Research Team Seeks to Further Improve Understanding about Reactive Sintering of Transparent Ceramics

Advanced Research Brings Forward Sol-Gel Method as Viable Approach for Producing Transparent Glass-Ceramics

CeramTec and DESKO Develop High-Speed, Rugged Scanner Glass Using Transparent Ceramics

Murata Manufacturing Develops Ba(Mg,Ta)O3-Based Transparent Ceramics

Surmet Intends to Further Improve ALON Project

MagSpin Develops Mgspinel Hi-Tech Transparent Ceramic Glass for Smart Devices

Total Companies Profiled: 83

