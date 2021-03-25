Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020-2030: Increasing Number of Multi-Vendor Contracts & Rising Adoption of Equipment Insurance

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report: By Equipment Type, Service Type, Service Provider, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical equipment maintenance market is projected to reach $45.1 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

The growing public awareness about preventive equipment maintenance, the existence of strict regulations in several countries, and rapid advancements and innovations in the medical devices industry are the key factors fueling the expansion of the market.



In recent years, there have been many developments and advancements in diagnostic equipment and medical devices across the globe and this trend is likely to continue in the coming years. Moreover, with the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases, the market players are rapidly manufacturing a diverse range of devices for diagnosing and treating patients. Many medical devices can be used in more than one healthcare application. For example, surgical scalpels are used in multiple surgeries.



Besides the aforementioned factors, the existence of strict regulatory framework regarding the maintenance of medical equipment in several countries is also driving the progress of the medical equipment maintenance market. For example, in the U.S., the presence of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) policies and other guidelines and mandates including accreditation requirements such as healthcare facilities accreditation program [HFAP], det norske veritas [DNV], and joint commission [TJC] is fueling the advancement of the market.



This is mainly because of the soaring utilization of imaging equipment, on account of the increasing incidence of various diseases such as cancer across the world. When service type is taken into consideration, the market is categorized into corrective, operational, and preventive and predictive services. Out of these, the preventive and predictive maintenance category will dominate the market in the future, as per the estimates of the report.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Equipment Type

4.1.1.1 Imaging

4.1.1.1.1 Advanced imaging modalities

4.1.1.1.1.1 CT

4.1.1.1.1.2 MRI

4.1.1.1.1.3 Others

4.1.1.1.2 Primary imaging modalities

4.1.1.1.2.1 Digital X-ray

4.1.1.1.2.2 Ultrasound

4.1.1.1.2.3 Endoscope

4.1.1.1.2.4 Others

4.1.1.2 Electromedical

4.1.1.3 Life support

4.1.1.4 Surgical

4.1.1.5 Dental

4.1.2 By Service Type

4.1.2.1 Preventive and predictive

4.1.2.2 Corrective

4.1.2.3 Operational

4.1.3 By Service Provider

4.1.3.1 OEMs

4.1.3.1.1 Multi-vendor OEMs

4.1.3.1.2 Single-vendor OEMs

4.1.3.2 ISOs

4.1.3.3 In-house

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Public-sector organizations

4.1.4.2 Private-sector organizations

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing number of multi-vendor contracts

4.2.1.2 Rising adoption of equipment insurance

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Advancements in medical device industry

4.2.2.2 Rising awareness about preventive medical equipment maintenance

4.2.2.3 Presence of stringent regulatory environment

4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High maintenance costs

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 New services offered by players in medical equipment maintenance market

4.2.4.2 Implementation of internet of things (IoT) in medical equipment maintenance

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Maintenance Cost Associated with Diagnostic Imaging Systems

4.5.1 Cost-to-Service Ratio

4.5.2 Maintenance Cost Analysis of X-Ray Systems

4.5.3 Maintenance Cost Analysis of MRI Systems

4.5.4 Maintenance Cost Analysis of CT Scanners

4.5.5 Maintenance of Ultrasound Systems



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Equipment Type

5.1.1 Imaging Equipment Maintenance Market, by Type

5.1.1.1 Imaging equipment maintenance market for advanced modalities, by type

5.1.1.2 Imaging equipment maintenance market for primary modalities, by type

5.2 By Service Type

5.3 By Service Provider

5.3.1 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market for OEMs, by Type

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

11.1.3 Other Developments

11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.2.1 Competitive Analysis of Key OEM Players

11.2.2 Competitive Analysis of Key ISO Players



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Agiliti Inc.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sodexo SA

Crothall Healthcare

TRIMEDX Holdings LLC

Signature Medical Services Inc.

NovaMed Corporation

Diagnostic Equipment Service Corporation (DESCO)

