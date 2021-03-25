Global battery management system market size to register 18.5% CAGR through 2025

Selbyville, Delaware, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts and seasoned forecasters, worldwide battery management system market size is estimated to expand at yearly growth rate of 18.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Steady transition from combustion engine powered vehicles to electric vehicles in view of growing concerns regarding alarming levels of carbon emissions from diesel and petrol-based public and personal transportation is warranting the industry growth.

Proceeding further into the research, the market is fragmented into several parts, including into battery type, topology, application, and geographical scope. All the industry segments are individually assessed to uncover the avenues that will materialize into lucrative revenue pockets in the forthcoming years. The research document also deeply explores the competitive landscape in accordance with the leading companies, emerging competitors, and newcomers in this business space.

For the uninitiated, battery management system is an electronic system designed for monitoring and controlling the charging as well as discharging of rechargeable batteries. Apart from this, they are utilized for computing secondary data, reporting it, and controlling its environment.

In recent times, the emergence of new & advanced technologies in IT sector and their integration with batteries have improved the growth prospects of the overall global battery management industry remuneration. For instance, cloud-based battery monitoring allows monitoring the state of charge and health of device battery via an online integrated application.

Speaking of the negatives, cost-inefficiency impedes the uptake of battery management systems across the globe. Furthermore, implementation of BMS with battery in electric vehicles significantly raises the final product cost.

Application scope overview

Global battery management system industry, based on the application spectrum, is fragmented into military & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, UPS, medical & healthcare, renewable energy systems, telecommunication, and others.

Consumer electronics segment accounted for majority industry share in the recent past and will likely continue maintaining an upward growth trajectory in the ensuing years. This can be attributed to widespread use of lithium-ion batteries in consumer durables such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, computes, and UPS.

On the other hand, automotive segment is projected to depict a significant growth rate over the projected timeline, at the backdrop of rising environmental concerns regarding vehicular emissions, favorable government policies of EV manufacturing, and in-house production of batteries for EVs.

Renewable energy systems segment is also expected witness strong gains in the upcoming years, creditable to increasing establishments of renewable power plants and offshore wind farms in both developed and developing economies.

Global Battery Management System Market Battery Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, 2015-2025)

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel Battery

Lead-Acid Battery

Flow Battery

Others





Global Battery Management System Market Topology Sub-Segments (Revenue, 2015-2025)

Distributed

Centralized

Modular





Global Battery Management System Market Component Sub-Segments (Revenue, 2015-2025)

Software

Hardware





Global Battery Management System Market Application Sub-Segments (Revenue, 2015-2025)

Military & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

UPS

Medical & Healthcare

Renewable Energy Systems

Telecommunication

Others





Global Battery Management System Market Geographical Segmentation (Revenue, 2015-2025)

North America

United states

Canada

Mexico





South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia





Middle East & Africa

UAE

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa





Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Global Battery Management System Market Company Profiles (Revenue, 2015-2025)

Lithium Balance A/S

Vecture, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Nuvation Engineering

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Venture, Inc.

Ventech SAS

Johnson Matthey

Linear Technologies, Inc.

Elithion, Inc.

