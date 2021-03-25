mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market, 2030

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the players engaged in the development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of a variety of disease conditions. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the mRNA therapeutics and vaccines market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030.

As indicated earlier, mRNA-based interventions are also being evaluated as protein replacement therapies and alternatives to classical gene therapies; however, research on the aforementioned modalities is still in its infancy, with several potential leads in the preclinical stages.

Such therapies are predominantly being developed for treating rare disorders. On the other hand, using mRNA, it is possible to develop both personalized (for various cancer) and general-use vaccines (for infectious diseases). Interestingly, mRNA vaccines have shorter development and manufacturing timelines, compared to their traditional counterparts. In fact, Pfizer and BioNtech's recently approved vaccine (BNT-162) and Moderna's late phase candidate (mRNA-1273) against the novel coronavirus strain, are both mRNA-based preventive solutions.

Despite the potential benefits, there are, however, several challenges that limit the use of mRNA as a therapeutic. One of the major concerns is related to the short cytoplasmic half-life of the molecule, which compromises its efficacy as a therapeutic / vaccine. Other known setbacks of using mRNA as a therapy include its large size and inherent antigenicity, which complicate therapy administration and immune tolerance, respectively.

However, companies (mostly startups and small firms) engaged in this field still claim to be in pursuit of better drug delivery strategies. In the last five years alone, close to USD 8 billion has been invested into companies that are engaged in developing mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines; a significant proportion of the capital has come from public sector investors / state-backed institutes.

Further, over the last few years, there has been noticeable consolidation, with stakeholders entering into strategic partnerships to support ongoing R&D initiatives. In the foreseen future, as more mRNA-based therapeutic / vaccine leads demonstrate proof-of-concept, enter into clinical testing and are eventually marketed, the opportunity for stakeholders engaged in this niche industry segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines?

Which key clinical conditions can be treated by mRNA drugs?

What are the investment trends in this industry?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Which regions have emerged as the key hubs for conducting clinical studies focused on mRNA drugs?

How has the intellectual property landscape in this market evolved over the years?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. mRNA Therapeutics

3.2.1. Advantages of mRNA Therapeutics

3.2.2. Applications of mRNA Therapeutics

3.3. mRNA Vaccines

3.3.1. Advantages of mRNA Vaccines

3.3.2. Applications of mRNA Vaccines

3.4. Delivery Routes for mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines

3.5. mRNA Delivery Strategies

3.6. Challenges Associated with mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines



4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Development Pipeline

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Product Candidate

4.2.2. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.3.3. Analysis by Type of Development Program

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Delivery Vehicle

4.2.5. Analysis by Disease Indication



4.2.6. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

4.2.7. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.8. Key mRNA-based Technology Platforms

4.2.9 Key Players

4.2.10 Clinical Stage Candidates: Sales Rights

4.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Developer Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.4 Logo Landscape: Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

4.5 Grid Analysis by Disease Indication, Type of Program and Type of Candidate



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Key Parameters and Methodology

5.3. Spider Web Analysis



6. DRUG PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. mRNA-1273 (Moderna Therapeutics)

6.3. BNT162 (BioNTech)

6.4. AZD8601 (Moderna Therapeutics / AstraZeneca)

6.5. BNT122 (BioNTech)

6.6. COVID-19 (CureVac)

6.7. mRNA-1647 (Moderna Therapeutics)

6.8. mRNA-4157 (Moderna Therapeutics)

6.9. mRNA-2416 (Moderna Therapeutics)

6.10. mRNA-3927 (Moderna Therapeutics)

6.11. MRT5005 (Translate Bio)



7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Clinical Trial Analysis

7.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

7.3.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Recruitment Status

7.3.3. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Number of Patients Enrolled

7.3.4. Analysis by Study Design

7.3.5. Analysis by Patient Segment

7.3.6. Analysis by Trial Focus Area

7.3.7. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.3.8. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

7.3.9. Geographical Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population

7.3.10. Leading Organizations: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials



8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. mRNA Technologies / Methods: Patent Analysis

8.3.1. Analysis by Application Year

8.3.2. Analysis by Publication Year

8.3.3. Analysis by Geographical Location

8.3.4. Analysis by IPCR Symbols

8.3.5. Analysis by Emerging Focus Areas

8.3.6. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

8.3.7. mRNA Technologies / Methods: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.3.7.1 Analysis by Key Patent Characteristics

8.3.8 mRNA Technologies / Methods: Patent Valuation Analysis



9. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Recent Partnerships

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

9.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.5. Regional Analysis



10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Types of Funding

10.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Funding and Investment Analysis

10.3.1. Analysis by Cumulative Funding Instances, 2010-2020

10.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

10.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

10.3.4. Analysis by Year and Type of Funding

10.3.5. Regional Analysis by Amount Invested

10.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances and Amount Raised

10.3.7. Key Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances



11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Limitations

11.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

11.4. Overall mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market, 2020-2030

11.4.1. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Analysis by Key Therapeutic Areas

11.4.2. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Analysis by Route of Administration

11.4.3. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Analysis by Geography

11.5. mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Product-wise Sales Forecasts

11.5.1. mRNA-1273

11.5.1.1. Target Patient Population

11.5.1.2. Sales Forecast

11.5.2. BNT-162

11.5.3. AZD8601

11.5.4. COVID-19

11.5.5. mRNA-1647

11.5.6. mRNA-4157

11.5.7. ARCT-021



12. SWOT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2 Comparison of SWOT Factors

12.2.1 Concluding Remarks



13. CONCLUSION

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Takeaways



14. mRNA THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINES: EXPERT INSIGHTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Industry Experts

14.2.1. Stephane Bancel, President / Founding Chief Executive Officer (Moderna)

14.2.2. Ugur Sahin, Chief Executive Officer / Co-Founder (BioNTech)

14.2.3. Patrick Baumhof, Vice President Formulation and Delivery CureVac

14.2.4. Anna Collen, Project Leader (AstraZeneca)



15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



