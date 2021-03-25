New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Net Worth (HNW) Offshore Investment - Drivers and Motivations 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039262/?utm_source=GNW





This report draws on our 2019 and 2020 Global Wealth Managers Surveys to analyze the drivers behind offshore investments in the HNW space, along with our wide-ranging 2020 Banking & Payments Survey, which offers insight into retail investors with offshore investments.It examines and contrasts offshore HNW investment preferences across multiple jurisdictions and wealth tiers, providing readers with an in-depth understanding of what is motivating HNW investors to look to offshore booking centers.



The report outlines key challenges facing the wealth management industry in 2021, taking into account the impact of the pandemic and increasing digitization.



Scope

- Non-resident investment assets reached an all-time high in Q3 2020, with further growth expected in 2021.

- Roughly 10% of investors have offshore investments, although this figure approaches a third in the Middle East and Africa.

- While not an overt driver, expats are a core demographic of the offshore investment market.

- As the recovery takes hold, international trade and business supply chains are expected to increasingly drive more HNW wealth to be booked offshore.

- COVID-19 and its effects on local markets are expected to drive more investors to offshore wealth in North America, while the pandemic has little impact on Asia Pacific’s investment intentions.



