New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Net Worth (HNW) Asset Allocation Trends 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039258/?utm_source=GNW





While most major markets have bounced back after COVID-19-induced turbulence, uncertainty remains - which is benefitting cash and near-cash investments.Meanwhile, HNW allocations to equities have dropped significantly.



Capital appreciation opportunities remain an important investment driver, but our data shows that other drivers are moving further into the foreground.Next to diversification benefits, investors are placing increased importance on a regular income stream - be it in the form of regular interest income or dividends.



In fact, the search for yield has shifted to other corners of financial markets, such as commodities and alternative investments.



Scope

- The proportion of HNW wealth allocated to equities dropped from 40.8% in 2018 to 20.9% in 2020.

- With the exception of alternative investments, investors’ focus has shifted to fund products in order to further diversify their holdings.

- While HNW bond allocations have fallen notably, there has been an internal reshuffle within the average HNW fixed-income portfolio. This has benefitted high-yield bonds, which now constitute 3.2% of HNW bond holdings.



Reasons to Buy

- Learn how COVID-19 and resulting market upheaval has affected investment behavior in the HNW space.

- Discover investment trends and adjust your service proposition based on a detailed understanding of HNW investors’ investment preferences.

- Identify how to best promote investment products by learning what is driving investment choices.

- Learn how and why investment preferences will change over the next 12 months.

- Understand the effect increased volatility can have on investor behavior and how to minimize the risk of customers changing providers.

- Give your marketing strategies the edge required to capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investment drivers.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039258/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________