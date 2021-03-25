New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039351/?utm_source=GNW
Scope
- Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific with start years up to 2025
- Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level
- Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific, wherever available
- Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific across the oil and gas value chain
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Asia Pacific oil and gas industry
- Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data
- Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers
Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion ProjectsSummary The total number of oil and gas projects in the Asia Pacific expected to start operations from 2021 to 2025 are 1,979. Of these, upstream production projects constitute 278, midstream projects constitute 442, refinery projects constitute 182, and petrochemical projects constitute 1,077.
New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039351/?utm_source=GNW