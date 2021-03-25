Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Decline from $900 Million in 2019 to $880 Million in 2020 - Long-term Forecast to 2025 & 2030

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oligonucleotide therapy market is expected to decline from $0.9 billion in 2019 to $0.88 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1%.



Major players in the oligonucleotide therapy market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Miragen Therapeutics Inc., PCI Biotech Holdings ASA, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Bausch & Lomb.



The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $1.25 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 12.2%.



The oligonucleotide therapy market consists of sales of oligonucleotide therapy related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture oligonucleotide therapy products. Oligonucleotide therapy uses synthetic oligonucleotides, which can be artificially produced in labs, to inactivate disease-causing genes. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



North America was the largest region in the oligonucleotide therapy market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The oligonucleotide therapy market covered in this report is segmented by type into antisense oligonucleotide; aptamer; other and by application into infectious diseases; oncology; neurodegenerative disorders; cardiovascular diseases; kidney diseases; others.



In February 2019, Novartis paid $150 million to Akcea-Ionis for licensing antisense oligonucleotides TQJ230. This deal will help Novartis to set up the test for RNA-targeting drug in phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trails. Akcea is a biopharma company specializing in treating patients with cardio-metabolic diseases, whereas, Ionis, a US-based biotechnology company, specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics.



During the historic period, the oligonucleotide therapy market was restrained by the low number of drug approvals by the FDA. As of January 2020, the market only had 11 drugs approved for treatment, thus restraining the growth of the market. This can be attributed to the strict standards for manufacturing and high drug efficacy standards set by the regulatory bodies for approval of this therapy, thus increasing the time required for approval and limiting the growth of the market



The developers and providers of the oligonucleotide therapy market are investing in research and development to remodel the design of therapy to reduce its side effects on patients. The new and innovative oligonucleotides allow precision medicine approaches and can be designed to selectively target any gene with minimal side effects. It also helps in targeting patient-specific sequences that are causative of rare diseases. In August 2020, FDA granted accelerated approval to Viltepso (viltolarsen) injection, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a genetic disorder, with reduced side effects.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the oligonucleotide therapy market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the oligonucleotide therapy market over the forthcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Characteristics



3. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Antisense Oligonucleotide

Aptamer

Other

4.2. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Kidney Diseases

Others

5. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corp.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Miragen Therapeuutics Inc.

PCI Biotech Holdings ASA

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Bausch & Lomb

Kastle Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

SomaGenics Inc.

Hepion Phrmaceuticals

Regulus Therapeutics Inc

Gelead Sciences, Inc.

Santaris

InteRNA Technologies B.V.

Pfizer Inc.

