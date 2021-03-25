New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Delivery Market: Focus on Drone Receptacle, Drone Type, Package Size, Range, and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2023 to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039256/?utm_source=GNW

The introduction of drones in the delivery service market has rapidly transformed the process of deliveries, further leading to a change in consumer behavior.Drones or autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are a popular option for last-mile deliveries, essentially parcels for remote or rural areas with less population density.



Since it is expected that instant or same-day delivery will grow in the next ten years, door-to-door delivery has been a major area of research by several firms such as Google, DHL, UPS, and Amazon.Some of these companies have been testing drone delivery services since 2005 and are expected to launch their services by 2023.



The global drone delivery market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period 2023-2030.The drone delivery service market is majorly growing due to the increasing demand for instant deliveries, especially in the case of medical supplies and food essentials.



Drone regulations and rapid advancements in technologies related to UAVs are also playing an important role in market growth. The growing need for healthcare deliveries such as blood samples and medicines, especially in remote areas or during any global epidemic, is also one of the major reasons behind the expected drift from traditional package delivery system to drone delivery services.



The report is a compilation of various segmentations, including market breakdown by application, by range, by drone type, and by package size. The report is based on discussions and interviews with the top management of several leading high throughput equipment manufacturers, tier 1 suppliers, and solution providers.



The global drone delivery market is not expected to play out the same way for every region, so this report segments the market accordingly and breaks down the industry geographically as follows: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.



Scope of the Report



The report constitutes an extensive study of the drone delivery market.It focuses largely on providing market information for the drone delivery by covering different segments, by application, by range, by drone type, and by package size, and by region.



In addition to this, the study focuses on the major driving forces, challenges, and growth opportunities for the market.



The major players have been identified on the basis of their revenue generation, geographical presence, and company developments.Details of company profiles have been included in order to understand the strategic behaviors of the market players.



The drone delivery market is further explained and analyzed based on region, which has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Regional developments of the manufacturers and developments by governments is one of the factors based on which the growth rates of the countries have been calculated.



Key Companies in the Global Drone Delivery Market



The key market players in the drone delivery market include Airbus SA, Alibaba, Amazon, The Boeing Company, Cheetah Logistics Technology, DHL International GmbH, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, FlyTrex, Wing Aviation LLC, Manna Aero, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Drone, Skycart Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service, Zipline, and Zomato.



