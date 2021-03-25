global cognitive electronic warfare system industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 21.54% during the forecast period 2023-2033

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Capability, Platform, and Country Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039255/?utm_source=GNW

• What are the recent trends in the airborne cognitive electronic warfare system segment?

• Who are the key players in the global cognitive electronic warfare system market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

• What is the expected revenue generated by the global cognitive electronic warfare system market during the forecast period 2023-2033?

• What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market presence in the industry?

• Which capability (electronic attack, electronic protetction, electronic support and electronic intelligence) in the cognitive electronic warfare system market is expected to dominate the market in 2033?

• What revenue are expected to be generated by the global cognitive electronic warfare system market (by platform) – naval, airborne, land, and space – in 2023, and what are the estimates till 2033?

• What are the competitive strengths of the key players in the cognitive electronic warfare system market?

• What would be the aggravated revenue generated by the cognitive electronic warfare system market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) till 2033?



Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Forecast, 2023-2033



The global cognitive electronic warfare system industry analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 21.54% during the forecast period 2023-2033. Europe is expected to dominate the global cognitive electronic warfare system market with an estimated share of 47.40% in 2033. Europe, including the major countries such as Russia, is the most prominent region in the cognitive electronic warfare system market. The presence of major players and intense competition among them makes Europe the most technologically advanced region.



The global cognitive electronic warfare system market is gaining widespread importance owing to the rising need for artificial intelligence enabled warfare systems for combatting dynamic threats coupled with growth in territorial conflicts and geopolitical instabilities. Moreover, the advancements of gallium nitride-based products in electronic warfare system is one of the key factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.



Scope of the Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market



The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the global cognitive electronic warfare system market in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.



Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Segmentation



The report constitutes an extensive study of the global cognitive electronic warfare system industry.The report largely focuses on providing market information on cognitive electronic warfare systems covering various segments and regions.



The global cognitive electronic warfare system market is segmented on the basis of capability, platform, and region.While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry.



The report analyzes different capabilities that include electronic attack, electronic protection, electronic support, and electronic intelligence. The platform segment is further segmented into naval, airborne, land, and space.



The global cognitive electronic warfare system market is segregated into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analyses, is provided in the market study.



Key Companies in the Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Industry



The key market players in the global cognitive electronic warfare system market include BAE Systems, Cobham Advanced Electroncis Solutions, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SAAB AB, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Teledyne Technologies, and Ultra Electronic Group.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-Word

• South Africa

• Israel

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039255/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________