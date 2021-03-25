Partners Value Investments L.P. Announces 2020 Annual Results

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments L.P. (the “Partnership”, TSX: PVF.UN TSX:PVF.PR.U) announced today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are stated in US dollars.



The Partnership generated net income of $44 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $4 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily driven by foreign currency gains on CAD denominated preferred shares, partially offset by higher deferred income taxes.

The market price of a Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) share was $41.27 as at December 31, 2020 (2019 – $38.53).

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the years ended December 31

(Thousands, US dollars)

2020 2019 Investment income Dividends $ 73,780 $ 69,091 Other investment income 3,305 7,939 77,085 77,030 Expenses Operating expenses (1,485 ) (2,522 ) Financing costs (1,979 ) (210 ) Retractable preferred share dividends (25,618 ) (24,128 ) (29,082 ) (26,860 ) 48,003 50,170 Other items Investment valuation losses (2,394 ) (4,741 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (2,575 ) (2,722 ) Current tax expense (1,649 ) (6,496 ) Deferred tax (expense) recovery (6,877 ) 6,215 Foreign currency gains (losses) 9,781 (46,373 ) Net income (loss) $ 44,289 $ (3,947 )

Change in Net Book Value

The information in the following table shows the changes in net book value:

For the years ended December 31

(Thousands, except per unit amounts)

2020 2019 Total Per Unit Total Per Unit Net book value, beginning of period1 $ 4,365,103 49.50 $ 2,844,238 $ 32.25 Net income (loss)2 32,594 0.38 (20,867 ) (0.23 ) Other comprehensive income2 363,175 4.13 1,535,386 17.41 Adjustment for impact of warrant3 7,348 0.09 6,969 0.08 Equity LP repurchase (4,287 ) (0.05 ) (623 ) (0.01 ) Net book value, end of period1,4,5 $ 4,763,933 54.05 $ 4,365,103 $ 49.50

Calculated on a fully diluted basis, net book value is non-IFRS measure. Attributable to Equity Limited Partners. The basic weighted average number of Equity Limited Partnership (“Equity LP”) units outstanding during the year ended December 31, 2020 was 73,387,650. The diluted weighted average number of Equity Limited Partnership (“Equity LP”) units available and outstanding during the year ended December 31, 2020 was 88,096,325; this includes the 14,708,675 Equity LP units issued through the exercise of all outstanding warrants. At the end of the year, the diluted Equity LP units outstanding were 88,056,097 (December 31, 2019 – 88,181,966). Net book value is a non-IFRS measure and is equal to total equity less General Partner equity and Preferred Limited Partners’ equity, plus the value of consideration to be received on exercising of warrants, which as at December 31, 2020 was $375 million (December 31, 2019 – $367 million).



Financial Profile

The Partnership’s principal investment is its interest in 129 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”), on a post-split basis. This represents approximately a 9% interest as at December 31, 2020. In addition, the Company owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company’s Statement of Financial Position:

Statement of Financial Position

As at

(Thousands, US dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 316,718 $ 99,497 Accounts receivable and other assets 40,109 19,445 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc.1 5,313,865 4,961,496 Other investments carried at fair value 365,949 266,572 $ 6,036,641 $ 5,347,010 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 15,604 $ 21,120 Corporate Borrowings 117,286 75 Preferred shares2 694,148 454,076 Deferred taxes3 654,217 608,876 1,481,255 1,084,147 Equity Common equity 4,555,386 4,262,863 $ 6,036,641 $ 5,347,010

The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. consists of 129 million Brookfield shares with a quoted market value of $41.27 per share as at December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 – $38.53). Represents $706 million of retractable preferred shares less $12 million of unamortized issue costs as at December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 – $462 million less $8 million). The deferred tax liability represents the potential future income tax liability of the Partnership recorded for accounting purposes based on the difference between the carrying values of the Partnership’s assets and liabilities and their respective tax values, as well as giving effect to estimated capital and non-capital losses.



