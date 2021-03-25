New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market- A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Component Type, Vehicle Type, Applications (by Level of Autonomy), Country-Level Analysis, and Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039253/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



• Application Type – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks, and Heavy Buses)

• By Level of Autonomy - Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5

• Component Type – Camera, Radar, LiDAR, ECU, and Ultrasonic Sensor



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe – Germany, Netherlands, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) – Japan, South Korea, and Rest-of-APJ

• U.K.

• China

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Technological Developments and Advancements in ADAS systems

• Rising Development in Connected Infrastructure and Intelligent Transportation System

• Demand for ADAS Features in Commercial Vehicles

• Growing Concerns and Measures Over Road Safety



Market Challenges



• Reliability Issues and Rising Cyber Threats in Autonomous Vehicle

• High Cost Associated with LiDARs

• Lack of Government Rules and Regulations in Developing Regions

• Impact of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on ADAS and Autonomous Driving Equipment



Market Opportunities



• Impact of 5G Technology Enhancing Autonomous Driving Components

• Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles in Shared Mobility

• Rising Focus Toward Vehicle Platooning



Key Companies Profiled



Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv, Denso Corporation, Aptiv Plc, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, LeddarTech Inc., Magna International Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Valeo



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the size of the ADAS and autonomous driving component market in terms of value and volume, and what is the expected CAGR for the period 2020-2030?

• Which companies are the major players in the ADAS and autonomous driving component market? What are the key market strategies being adopted by them?

• What is the revenue generated by the different ADAS and autonomous driving components such as camera, ultrasonic sensors, radar, LiDAR, and ECU during 2020-2030?

• Which global factors are changing the dynamics of the ADAS and autonomous driving component market?

• What is the revenue generated by the different regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa?



Market Overview



The ADAS and autonomous driving component market is driven by the increasing technological developments and advancements in ADAS systems, rising developments in connected infrastructure and intelligent transportation system, demand for ADAS features in commercial vehicles, and growing concerns and measures over road safety. However, reliability issues, rising cyber threats in autonomous vehicles, high cost associated with LiDARs, and lack of government rules and regulations in developing regions, are limiting the market growth.



The global ADAS and autonomous driving component market research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of products, their applications, value and volume estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the ADAS and autonomous driving component market in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others.



The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global ADAS and autonomous driving component market report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, region, and country.



The ADAS and autonomous driving component market segmentation (on the basis of component type) is further categorized into camera, radar, LiDAR, ultrasonic sensor, and ECU.



The ADAS and autonomous driving component market on the basis of level of autonomy is segregated into Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5.



The ADAS and autonomous driving component market on the basis of vehicle type is segregated into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, and heavy buses.



The ADAS and autonomous driving component market segmentation by region is segregated under seven major regions, namely, North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa, South America, and the U.K.



Competitive Landscape



The global ADAS and autonomous driving component market competitive landscape consist of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence.Some strategies adopted by the service providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.



Among all these strategies adopted, business expansion is the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the ADAS and autonomous driving component market. Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv, Denso Corporation, Aptiv Plc, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices Inc.., Intel Corporation, LeddarTech Inc., Magna International Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Valeo.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• U.K.

• China

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• Germany

• Netherlands

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ)

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

