Verizon Frontline enables small businesses to serve meals to DC first responders

Working with Food on the Stove and the Power of 10 Initiative, the Food for Frontline Workers program enables local restaurants to provide meals to essential workers



More than 1,500 meals prepared by local restaurants are being delivered to DC firefighters, EMTs and coronavirus vaccination centers.

The Food for Frontline Workers program has already enabled small businesses to provide more than 150,000 meals to first responders and frontline healthcare workers across the country.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders, developed over three decades of partnership with the public safety community.

Former Washington Wizards (Bullets) player Harvey Grant helped deliver meals to local firefighters and EMTs.

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology built for first responders, announced the next wave of the Food for Frontline Workers program, which has already enabled small businesses to deliver more than 150,000 meals to American first responders and frontline healthcare workers and provided business to local restaurants affected by the pandemic. More than 1,500 meals are being delivered to DC firefighters, EMTs and coronavirus vaccination centers.

The program kicked off this week in Washington, DC in partnership with Food on the Stove , a local non-profit established by DC firefighter and EMT Jonathan Tate to enable small businesses to provide firefighters with food, resources and education aimed to help them maintain a healthy lifestyle, thus decreasing the risk of illnesses. Working in partnership with chef and restaurateur Erik Bruner-Yang and The Power of 10 initiative, Food on the Stove will enable local restaurants to prepare and deliver over 1,500 meals to DC firefighters, EMTs and coronavirus vaccination centers.



“Food on the Stove was founded with the sole purpose of serving those who serve us, by tackling one of the biggest threats to firefighters—heart disease,” said Jonathan Tate. “With Verizon Frontline’s support, today every member of the DC Fire and EMS Department will receive a healthy and delicious meal from local area restaurants. This support is a testament to the incredible commitment that Verizon Frontline has to the nation’s first responders and my hope is that it will inspire more businesses to do the same.”

“Programs like Power of 10 and Food for Frontline Workers not only support first responders but also enable small businesses to keep their doors open and keep their staff employed,” said Erik Bruner-Yang. “On behalf of Power of 10 and participating restaurants, we are extremely grateful for the support and are excited to show our appreciation of first responders by making sure they are well fed.”

This wave of the Food for Frontline Workers program also involves the partnership of professional basketball teams and players as an opportunity for them to express their thanks for the first responders that keep all of us safe. Harvey Grant, former Washington Wizards (Bullets) player, participated in yesterday’s delivery.



“As a member of the DC community it has never been more important to show our support for the first responders who risk their lives every day,” said Harvey Grant. “I am so proud to be able to partake in meal delivery and to show my gratitude to these brave men and women.”

