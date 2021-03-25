Scott Berg joins ProntoForms’ Board of Directors

OTTAWA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today that Scott Berg, former CEO of ServiceMax, and current Managing Director at 10X CEO has accepted an invitation to join ProntoForms’ board of directors.



As CEO, Mr. Berg was responsible for leading ServiceMax globally. He was COO during the company’s repositioning towards the enterprise market that led to the acquisition by GE. As CEO, he expanded this market focus and bolstered product innovation, which led to the acquisition by Silver Lake Partners. Before ServiceMax he was a senior sales and go-to-market executive at SuccessFactors and Birst.

Mr. Berg replaces the current director Jim Davies, Mitel’s former CTO, who is stepping down from ProntoForms’ board after 11 years.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to welcome Scott Berg to ProntoForms,” said Terence Matthews, Chairman of ProntoForms Corporation. “Scott brings a depth of industry knowledge and go-to-market experience that will help accelerate our growth and momentum.”

“I’d also like to extend my thanks to Jim Davies for his guidance over the past years. His contributions in R&D, product and channel management were instrumental to ProntoForms’ current growth and strong position in the market.”

Board appointments are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company’s solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

