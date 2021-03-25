New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Denim and Jeans Market to 2024 - Market Analysis, Top Brands and Trends (Updated for COVID-19 Impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039331/?utm_source=GNW

It also gives insight and analysis on the key trends in the wider denim market.



The global Jeans market, grew by CAGR 0.5% between 2014-2019 to USD74bn, but the overall apparel market grew by CAGR 0.9% in the same period, driven by a rise in athleisure particularly in markets in Europe and the US.



Scope

- Demand for athleisure dampens the growth of global Jeans market

- Brands must adapt to changing lifestyles and demand

- Strategic initiatives to generate demand

- Digital and direct to consumer giving brands greater control



Reasons to Buy

- Gain a comprehensive view of the global Demin and Jeans market and forecasts to 2024

- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of Covid-19 on the Denim and Jeans market

- Investigate key trends in the Denim and Jeans market

- Understand who the main competitors are in the category and their profiles.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039331/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________