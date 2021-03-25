Telenor gathers strength in IoT for the 5G era

English Norwegian

(Fornebu/Stockholm, 25 March 2021) Businesses searching for world class Internet of Things solutions will find that Telenor’s new operating model brings the best capabilities and competence to every customer, today and in the future.

Telenor Group today announces it is unifying its IoT offering across the Nordics and internationally. The Nordic IoT portfolio and the global Telenor Connexion portfolio will be gathered under the brand Telenor IoT. Effective immediately, Telenor IoT will be offered from all Telenor business channels in the Nordics, internationally by Telenor Connexion and through selected partners.

As a part of introducing Telenor IoT, a new operating model is being launched to leverage on Telenor’s global competency, synchronise product development, accelerate the customer facing business and improve technical support. In doing so, Telenor is bringing together 200 full time IoT specialists, the largest team for any Nordic IoT service provider. Telenor will act as one united global IoT team with a uniform product portfolio and go-to-market strategy – bringing the best capabilities and competence to every customer.

Commenting on the announcement, Mats Lundquist, CEO of Telenor Connexion and manager of Telenor IoT, says: “The new operating model reinforces our competitive edge and makes our product portfolio easier to buy for any customer searching for world class IoT operation and platform capabilities. We are also getting scale benefits on new technology investments.”

The Telenor IoT offering will be supplied by Telenor IoT specialists located in 18 countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

“The launch of Telenor IoT and unifying our IoT capabilities and competencies will make us better positioned to accelerate the digital future that will benefit customers, businesses, and society. The steps we are taking now is the culmination of several months of intense collaboration between colleagues in Telenor’s Nordic telco businesses, Telenor Connexion, and Telenor’s Nordic Hub,” says Jukka Leinonen, Nordic EVP and Chairman of the Telenor Connexion Board.

With over 17 million connected devices active in more than 190 countries, Telenor is a recognised world leading provider of IoT connectivity services. In 2019, Telenor was positioned as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Today, Telenor ranks among the top 10 IoT operators globally, and in the top 3 in Europe by volume, and is the clear market leader in the Nordics. The company was one of the early pioneers in the IoT area and has long standing international customers such as Volvo, Scania, Verisure, and Hitachi.

Media contacts:

Cristoff Martin, CMO, Telenor Connexion | +4673 441 73 17 | cristoff.martin@telenorconnexion.com

Stian Kristoffer Sande, Communication Manager, Telenor Group | +47 97 53 92 21 | stian-kristoffer.sande@telenor.com

About Telenor Connexion

Telenor Connexion is the specialised IoT company within the Telenor Group, one of the world’s major mobile operators. Building on more than 20 years of experience, Telenor Connexion provides global IoT connectivity and cloud services to enterprises with large fleets of connected devices as well as third-party service providers. With headquarters and tech centre located in Sweden, the company has regional sales representation in the UK, US, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia, and Japan. For more information, see www.telenorconnexion.com.

About Telenor Group

Telenor Group is a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics and Asia with 182 million customers and annual sales of around USD 14 billion (2020). We are committed to responsible business conduct and driven by the ambition of empowering societies. Connectivity has been Telenor's domain for more than 160 years, and our purpose is to connect our customers to what matters most. Telenor is listed at Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker TEL. For more information, see www.telenor.com.