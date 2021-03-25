Emerging Markets Report: More Than a Milestone

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

Regular readers will recall KWESST’s highly unique business model, which it self-describes as “…developing and commercializing high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defense and security industries.”

https://kwesst.com/

Now, back to the milestone.

KWESST announced that it has successfully achieved an important milestone under the contract announced in December 2020 for a key military customer. This milestone entailed the integration of the Company's TASCS (Tactical Awareness Situational Control System) IFM (Integrated Fires Module) for the 81mm Mortar Fire Control System into the Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK), the preeminent battlefield management system for NATO countries.

Make sure that this line is not lost amid the acronyms:

“…the preeminent battlefield management system for NATO countries.”

Already, that line alone should say a ton about the quality of this company and its technology. Scan any financial news page today and try to find a small cap whose main product is integrated into a system with a growing base of 250,000 military and civilian users across numerous public safety agencies and US partner nations such as NATO as well as at least United States Department of Defense programs. Moreover, the milestone moves the Company into an important new phase involving live-fire trials at various U.S. military bases.

For a Company that states that its TASCS system is designed to integrate into any battlefield management application, we think that is potentially more than a milestone. It could be a tipping point. Proving itself in this massive contract should engender trust and goodwill among other buyers. And among KWESST’s potential customers are massive organizations and governments.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by KWESST Micro Systems, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

