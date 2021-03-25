New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Value Apparel Market to 2024 - Market Analysis, Top Brands and Trends (Updated for COVID-19 Impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039330/?utm_source=GNW
0% in 2020 to reach US$198 billion. However, the market is expected to bounce back in 2021 driven by re-opening of non-essential stores.
Scope
- Recovery in 2021 will be driven by the online channel and focus on casual styles
- Grocers will continue to play an important role in the growth of value apparel
- Asia-Pacific will drive growth in the value apparel market over the next five years
Reasons to Buy
- Gain a comprehensive view of the Value Apparel market and forecasts to 2024
- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of Covid-19 on the value apparel market
- Investigate key trends in the Value Apparel market
- Understand who the main competitors are in the category and their profiles.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039330/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Value Apparel Market to 2024 - Market Analysis, Top Brands and Trends (Updated for COVID-19 Impact)Summary This report includes analysis, market forecasts, brands and trends in the "Global Value Apparel Market to 2024" with COVID-19 impact. According to The analyst estimates, value apparel sales are forecast to decline by 13.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Value Apparel Market to 2024 - Market Analysis, Top Brands and Trends (Updated for COVID-19 Impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039330/?utm_source=GNW