DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION DEVICES MARKET - GROWTH, TRENDS, COVID-19 IMPACT, AND FORECASTS (2021 - 2026)

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a widely used treatment for advanced Parkinson's disease (PD), essential tremor, and dystonia. However, over the last three decades, in addition to the extension of its clinical applications, there has been tremendous growth in the DBS technology.

According to the World Ageing 2019 report, estimates that there were about 703 million population aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019. This number is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050. Moreover, by 2050, 1 in 6 people in the world will be over the age of 65, up from 1 in 11 in 2019. As number of elderly population are projected to increase and this population are more prone to neurological disorders which ultimately drives the market in near future.

Currently, there are multiple DBS systems that have been approved by the European and US regulatory agencies. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Boston Scientific Corporation’s Vercise Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System. This system is used to treat the symptoms of Parkinson's disease (PD). Additionally, researchers are enhancing their existing DBS systems, while developing the next-generation devices.

The researchers are using DBS to target different areas of the brain and studying the treatment in different populations suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Some changes in the new systems have shown improvement in clinical outcomes. Nevertheless, these new developments in the DBS technology are encouraging a large patient community and healthcare providers.

Hence, all such advancements in the DBS technology have to lead to the growth of the deep brain stimulation devices market.





Scope of the Report





As per the scope of this report, deep brain stimulator is a battery-operated medical device, which is also called neurostimulator. It is used in neurosurgical procedures, to treat a variety of disabling neurological symptoms. The deep brain stimulation devices market is segmented by product type, application, end user, and geography.





By Product Type



Single-channel Deep Brain Stimulator



Dual-channel Deep Brain Stimulator



By Application



Parkinson's Disease



Essential Tremor



Obsessive Compulsive Disorder



Epilepsy



Dystonia



Other Applications



By End User



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Neurological Clinics



Other End Users



Geography



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle-East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle-East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America







North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period





According to the Parkinson’s Foundation Prevalence Project, 930,000 people are estimated to suffer from Parkinson’s disease in the United States, by 2020. The combined direct and indirect costs of Parkinson’s in the United States, including treatment, disability, and similar costs, along with the lost income, owing to the patients’ inability to work, are estimated to be valued at USD 25 billion per year in the United States alone. Hence, the growing burden of Parkinson’s disease on the healthcare system, coupled with uncertain economic conditions in the United States, has forced the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop cost-effective devices for the treatment of neurological movement disorders.





The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a deep brain stimulation (DBS) device, namely Brio System, in 2015, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor. The Brio System’s approval has been good news for the patient community, as it may stimulate more rapid development of the DBS technology.





Additionally, Boston Scientific Corporation received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2017, for its Vercise Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System. Hence, all such product approvals and growing incidences of the Parkinson’s disease have helped in driving the growth of the deep brain stimulation devices market.





Competitive Landscape





The deep brain stimulation devices market is consolidated, owing to the presence of a few major market players. Some of the market players are Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical), Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fisher Wallace, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd, Medtronic PLC, NeuroPace Inc., and Renishaw PLC.







Key Market Trends



Parkinson’s Disease Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market





The major factor driving the growth of the segment is the rising global prevalence of Parkinson’s disease. According to Parkinson’s Foundation 2018, approximately 1.2 million people in the United States are estimated to suffer from Parkinson’s disease by 2030. It is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States. Similarly, as per the estimates of the NHS UK, Parkinson's disease is found affecting around 1 in 500 people, which means that an estimated 127,000 people in the United Kingdom are suffering from the condition. In addition, there are thousands of patients who go undetected. DBS is the most commonly performed surgical treatment for Parkinson's disease. It is usually done in people, who have been suffering from Parkinson's disease for at least four years and have benefits from medications but have motor complications. Additionally, there is a rising technological advancement in the field of DBS, which is propelling the overall growth of the market.







