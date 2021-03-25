New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "How Customers Purchased Private Medical Insurance in 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039263/?utm_source=GNW

Providers need to understand the needs and interests of consumers and the factors that are essential to them in order to effectively define common buying channels, model attractive private medical insurance products, and market these products efficiently to existing and potential customers.



This report explores the attitudes, behaviors, and preferences of customers who purchased a private medical insurance policy in the last 12 months.It explores distribution and the purchasing journey, policy purchase triggers, the financial concerns of customers, and brand selection.



It also sizes the medical expenses market.



Scope

- The majority of private medical insurance policies are bought directly from providers.

- Concern about NHS waiting times was the top factor motivating individuals to purchase a private medical insurance policy.

- Purchasing over the phone is the most popular method among private medical insurance customers.



Reasons to Buy

- Understand consumer purchasing decisions and how these will influence the market over the next few years.

- Improve customer engagement by recognizing what is most important to them and how to adapt your products and services to meet their needs.

- Discover which providers lead the way in the private medical insurance space.

- Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing behaviors.

