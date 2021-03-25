Worldwide Industry for Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD): Global Markets 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study encompasses PVD technologies and materials regarding application, properties and processes. This research analyzes the major types of PVD systems and materials used to manufacture products in various end-use industries. Applications are discussed, as are properties imparted by PVD. Trends in demand also are reviewed, and their impacts on PVD are assessed.
Market drivers within each industry are identified. Materials deposited by PVD are analyzed according to basic functions (e.g., wear resistance, abrasion and corrosion resistance, conductivity, and barrier protection). Technological issues and trends are reviewed, and other influential factors such as economic conditions and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, the research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.
Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2025 are given for each major type of PVD equipment, end-user and regional market.
This updated report includes the impact of COVID-19 on the end-user base of PVD, which can be seen in the global as well as regional market analysis.
Report Includes:
- 35 data tables and 56 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Details of PVD technology, its various techniques, and description of advantages and limitations; and coverage of technological advancements within the industry
- Information on PVD vs. other types of deposition equipment used in microelectronics and discussion on current and future markets for this deposition process
- Detailed analysis of COVID-19 impact on the growth of global PVD market and assessment of market size and forecast
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Applied Materials Inc., KDF Electronics, Lam Research Corp., Semicore Equipment Inc., ULVAC Technologies Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc.
In the global PVD (physical vapor deposition) industry, the materials deposited segment accounted for the leading share because this material is consumed for new equipment as well as for the equipment which is operated to provide services. Furthermore, the pattern of material consumption highly depends on the application, for instance, in the automotive industry, a very thin layer of PVD coating material is used with the intent to maintain the lightweight scenario of vehicles. In the application of PVD for packaging, material consumption is very high because of the significant consumption of packaging related products across the globe.
Due to the growth in the digitalization industry, physical vapor deposition manufacturers are eagerly focused on automatic PVD machines that can also operate without human intervention. The services segment is expected to grow with continuity over the coming years because most of the small-scale companies and the manufacturing companies that work on a contract basis are highly dependent on the PVD service segment. Due to the high cost of PVD equipment, these small-scale companies are not capable of affording equipment in this price range. Countries like India, Singapore, Thailand and others are significantly working on solar-based products to cater the eco-friendly energy products for local markets. Moreover, these countries are also investing a lot of money in the semiconductor industry. Here, PVD will play a critical role, and these activities are expected to create new business opportunities for the PVD service segment over the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- What's New in This Updated Report
- Methodology
- Data Collection
- Data Validation
- Data Analysis and Projections
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Industry Expert Insights
Chapter 3 Market Background and Technological Developments
- PVD Technology
- Classification of Materials
- Major Applications
Chapter 4 PVD Technologies
- The Basic Physical Vapor Deposition Process
- The Evaporation Phase
- Pulsed Laser Deposition
- Sputtering Operations
- Ion Plating
- Cathodic Arc Deposition
- Other Coatings
- PVD Equipment Configurations
- Cluster Tools
- In-line Systems
- Technology Trends in PVD
- Nanotechnology Offers Improvements
- Nanocomposites
- PVD with Nanocoatings and Nanolaminates
- Custom-Made PVD Systems
- Rotatable Sputter Targets for Large-Area Glass Coating
- Large-area Roll-To-Roll Deposition
- Future Developments
- Patent Analysis
- Scope of Patent Activity
- Patents by Technical Subject
- Patents by Company
Chapter 5 PVD Market Overview
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global Market for PVD Equipment, Materials and Services by Region
Chapter 6 PVD in Microelectronics Applications
- Semiconductor Applications
- Market Value
- Other Microelectronics Applications
- Flat Panel Displays
- Electronic Components
- MEMS
- Equipment
- PVD vs. Other Types of Deposition Equipment Used in Microelectronics
- Types of PVD Systems Used
- Market Value
- Materials Deposited
- Gate Dielectrics
- Interconnects
- Barrier Layers
- Contact and Adhesion Layers
- New Materials
- Sputtering Targets
- Market Value
- Services
- Market Value
Chapter 7 PVD in Data Storage Applications by Segment
- Applications
- Equipment
- Market Value
- Materials Deposited
- Nanostructured Films
- Market Value
- Services
- Market Value
Chapter 8 PVD in Cutting Tool Applications
- Applications
- Market Value
- Equipment
- Market Value
- Materials Deposited
- Nanocoatings
- Market Value
- Services
- Market Value
Chapter 9 PVD in Solar (Photovoltaic) Applications
- Applications
- Silicon Wafer-Based Cells
- Thin-Film Photovoltaics
- Multi-junction Cells
- Emerging Solar Applications
- Market Value
- Equipment
- Market Value
- Materials Deposited
- Newer Materials
- Market Value
- Services
- Market Value
Chapter 10 PVD in Optics Applications
- Applications
- Market Value
- Equipment
- Market Value
- Materials Deposited
- Plastic Lenses
- Nanocoatings
- Market Value
- Services
- Market Value
Chapter 11 PVD in Medical Equipment Applications
- Applications
- Market Value
- Equipment
- Market Value
- Materials Deposited
- Market Value
- Services
- Market Value
Chapter 12 PVD in Flexible Packaging Applications
- Applications
- Market Value
- Equipment
- Web Coating Systems
- Sputtering Systems
- Market Value
- Materials Deposited
- Market Value
- Services
- Market Value
Chapter 13 PVD in Industrial Applications
- Applications
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Market Value
- Equipment
- Market Value
- Materials Deposited
- Market Value
- Services
- Market Value
Chapter 14 PVD Industry Structure
- Industry Dynamics
- Key Market Drivers
- Trends
- Opportunities
- Global Company Ranking Analysis
- Key Developments in the Global Market for PVD Technologies
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- AJA Internation Inc.
- Angstorm Engineering Inc.
- Applied Materials Inc.
- Buhler Alzenau
- CGS Vacuum
- CHA Industries, Inc.
- Denton Vaccum U.S.A.
- Galileo Vacuum Systems
- Group International Industries Ltd.
- Impreglon Uk Ltd.
- Impact Coatings Ab
- Intevac Inc.
- KDF Electronics
- Kolzer Srl
- Kurt J. Lesker Co.
- Lam Research Corp.
- Leybold Gmbh
- Nexx Systems, Inc.
- Oc Oerlikon Management Ag
- Penta Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
- Platit Ag
- Richter Precision Inc. (Rpi)
- Semicore Equipment Inc.
- Shenyang Keyuo Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd.
- Singulus Technologies Ag
- System Control Technologies (Sct)
- Staton, S.R.O.
- Ulvac
- Vapor Technologies Inc.
- Veeco Instruments Inc.
- Voestalpine High Performance Metals Corp.
Chapter 16 Appendix: Acronyms
