The Global Commercial Griddle Market is expected to grow by $ 434.83 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Our report on commercial griddle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on enhancing production efficiency in commercial kitchens and growing focus on energy-efficient cooking options. In addition, growing focus on enhancing production efficiency in commercial kitchens is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial griddle market analysis includes product segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.



The commercial griddle market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Commercial gas griddles

• Commercial electric griddles



By Type

• Commercial countertop griddles

• Commercial floor-standing griddles



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing prominence for online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial griddle market growth during the next few years.



Our report on commercial griddle market covers the following areas:

• Commercial griddle market sizing

• Commercial griddle market forecast

• Commercial griddle market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial griddle market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Avantco Equipment, Cooking Performance Group, FUJIMAK Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kuppersbusch GroÃŸkuchentechnik GmbH & Co. KG, The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, and Welbilt Inc. Also, the commercial griddle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

