ePlay Announces eSports NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Platform Launch

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY ; OTC:EPYFF ) (the “Company” or “ePlay”) announces the launch of the company’s NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Platform at the March 25, 2021 eSports Investor Day event.



ePlay’s eSports NFT Platform brings Styles, Scenes and Rewards from, and to, games as collectibles tied to a blockchain -- a digital ledger similar to the blockchains used for digital currencies such as bitcoin. The eSports NFT Platform is interoperable with ePlay’s in-app marketplaces, leading NFT Marketplaces, and ePlay’s 10+ worlds and games including Big Shot Basketball , Howie Go Viral , and other titles. The eSports NFT Platform includes a Software Developers Kit (SDK) that helps artists, partners, gamers, and game developers create, export, and import NFT collectibles to, and from, NFT marketplaces.

ePlay's Augmented Reality, 3D, and immersive fitness, sports, eSports, and entertainment games and apps offer phenomenal live experiences that are celebrity-driven, valuable, precious, and unique. ePlay turns in-app experiences and marketplaces into NFT marketplaces and experiences with its eSports NFT platform .

“ePlay games are super competitive - down to the viral droplet in Howie Go Viral and down to the inch in our upcoming fitness app,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. “Users tap, swipe, and move their feet, negotiate virtual worlds, advance levels, purchase premium digital items, and, now, bid on limited edition NFT art, wearables, worlds, gear, props, leaderboards, rewards, and highlights all viewable in 3D and augmented reality within various game worlds, NFT marketplaces, and beyond.”

New partners will be announced for the ePlay NFT Platform offering premium and limited edition NFT collectibles as details are finalized. NFTs are a blockchain innovation that allow digital and physical objects and art to be bought and sold. Recent high profile transactions include the artist Beeple selling digital artwork for $69 million, NBA Top Shots asset sold for $230 million, and NFL Football player Robert Gronkowski drives $1.8 million in digital trading cards.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

