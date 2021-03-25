The Global Industrial Vibration Sensor Market is expected to grow by $ 2.83 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05261929/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on industrial vibration sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for workplace safety and growing need for intelligent and compact vibration sensors. In addition, growing need for workplace safety is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial vibration sensor market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The industrial vibration sensor market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Displacement sensor

• Acceleration sensor

• Velocity Sensor



By End-user

• Process industries

• Discrete industries



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of sensing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial vibration sensor market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial vibration sensor market covers the following areas:

• Industrial vibration sensor market sizing

• Industrial vibration sensor market forecast

• Industrial vibration sensor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial vibration sensor market vendors that include AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Montronix GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., PCB Piezotronics Inc., Safran Colibrys SA, Schaeffler AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd.. Also, the industrial vibration sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

