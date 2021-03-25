Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 25 March 2021
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2021.
Announcement Date: 25-Mar-21
Ex-Date: 01-Apr-21
Record Date: 06-Apr-21
Payment Date: 19-Apr-21
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.1459
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.1029
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628
Davy Paul Boland +353 1 614 8933