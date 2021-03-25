The Global Laptop Carry Case Market is expected to grow by $ 270.86 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laptop Carry Case Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192370/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on laptop carry case market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for lightweight bags and increased product and brand promotions, and marketing campaigns. In addition, increased demand for lightweight bags is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The laptop carry case market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The laptop carry case market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the huge demand during the festive season and the introduction of academic year as one of the prime reasons driving the laptop carry case market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on laptop carry case market covers the following areas:

• Laptop carry case market sizing

• Laptop carry case market forecast

• Laptop carry case market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laptop carry case market vendors that include ACCO Brands Corp., Elecom Co. Ltd, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Sanwa Supply Inc., Targus Inc., Thule Group AB, United States Luggage Co. LLC, and Wenger SA. Also, the laptop carry case market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192370/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________