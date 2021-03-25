Global Quantum Dots Market Report 2021-2031 Featuring UbiQD, Applied Quantum Materials, Bio Square, Chang Chun Tuo Cai Technology, Dotz Nano, Nanoco Technologies, Nanosys, Nanolumi, Qblox

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Quantum Dots 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The multi-billion dollar quantum dot-enabled market will experience further growth this year, with market innovations leading to enhanced products in displays, Micro-LEDs, security tagging, medical diagnostics, quantum computing and Agtech.

QDs are a proven and scaled technology and relatively low cost for the high-end applications they add value to. Quantum Dots (QDs) are used in a range of optoelectronic devices, including TVs and displays, light-emitting devices (LEDs), solar cells, photodiodes, thermoelectrics, photoconductors and field-effect transistors, while QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.

Report contents include:

QD types, properties and production methods.

Global revenues for quantum dots, historical and forecast to 2031.

Market drivers and trends.

Challenges, by market.

Market impact on COVID-19 crisis.

Analysis of QD market segments and the main players in each segment.

Excel database of quantum dot display products.

Quantum dot regulations.

Excel database of quantum dot producers and product developers.

Assessment of quantum dots on glass, quantum dot colour filters (QDCF) for microLEDS and displays, perovskite QDs and inkjet printed QDs.

Assessment of graphene quantum dots and perovskite quantum dots market.

Market assessment of quantum dots in TV displays and smartphone displays, solar cells, security tags, security inks, sensors, quantum dot lasers, quantum dot transistors, photonic crystals, bio-imaging, quantum dot solar windows, biomarkers, solid-material-based memory, thermoelectric materials, quantum dot computers, Agtech, artificial photosynthesis and light emitting diodes (LEDs).

90 company profiles, which include UbiQD, Applied Quantum Materials Inc., Bio Square, Inc., Chang Chun Tuo Cai technology Co., Ltd., Dotz Nano, Nanoco Technologies, Nanosys, Nanolumi, Qblox plus all the main quantum dot display producers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Growth in high definition TV demand

1.1.1 QD advantages

1.2 Market growth since 2013

1.3 QD-TVs market

1.4 The Quantum Dot market in 2020

1.5 Cadmium vs. cadmium free

1.5.1 Cadmium QDs

1.5.2 Cadmium-free QDs

1.5.3 European commission ban use of cadmium in TVs and displays

1.5.4 Perovskite quantum dots

1.5.5 Carbon and graphene quantum dots

1.6 Quantum Dot Revenues 2015-2030

1.7 Market drivers and trends

1.8 Market challenges

1.9 Market impact from COVID-19 crisis

2 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

3 QUANTUM DOTS-PROPERTIES, SYNTHESIS, TYPES

3.1 Properties

3.2 Synthesis

3.3 Types

3.3.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials

3.3.2 Cadmium free quantum dots

3.4 Carbon quantum dots (CDs)

3.4.1 Properties

3.4.2 Applications

3.5 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)

3.5.1 Properties

3.5.2 Synthesis

3.5.3 Applications

3.5.3.1 Pricing

3.6 Perovskite quantum dots (PQDs)

3.6.1 Properties

3.6.2 Comparison to conventional quantum dots

3.6.3 Synthesis methods

3.6.4 Applications

3.6.4.1 Displays

3.6.5 Producers

3.6.5.1 Avantama AG

3.6.5.2 Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd.

3.6.5.3 Plasmachem GmbH

3.6.5.4 Quantum Solutions LLC

3.6.5.5 Zhijing Nanotech Co. Ltd.

3.6.5.6 Other suppliers

3.7 Quantum rods

3.7.1 Properties

3.7.2 Applications

4 QUANTUM DOTS TECHNOLOGY READINESS (TRL)

5 QUANTUM DOTS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

5.1 Licensing, collaborations and partnerships

5.2 Supply chain

6 QUANTUM DOTS REGULATIONS

6.1 Europe

6.1.1 Cadmium exemption in TVs and lighting

6.1.2 August 2017 ruling

6.2 United States

6.2.1 Low Volume Exemption (LVE)

6.2.2 New Chemicals Program

6.3 Asia

7 GLOBAL MARKET REVENUES FOR QUANTUM DOTS

7.1 Revenues 2013-2030

8 QUANTUM DOTS IN TVS/DISPLAYS

8.1 Market drivers and trends

8.2 LCDS vs. OLEDs vs. QD-LCDs/QLEDs

8.2.1 Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD)

8.3 QD-LCD TVs/QLEDs

8.4 Quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) for current QLEDs

8.5 Quantum Dot on Glass (QDOG)

8.6 Quantum dot colour filters

8.7 Quantum dots on-chip

8.8 Electroluminescent quantum dots

8.8.1 QD-Micro-LEDs

8.9 Flexible QD displays

8.9.1 Flexible QLEDs

8.10 Samsung QD Display

8.11 LG's "QNED" LCD TVs

8.12 Industry and research developments 2013-2021

8.13 Global market for quantum dots in TVs and displays

8.13.1 QD-TV unit sales 2016-2031

8.13.2 QD Monitor Unit sales 2015-2031

9 QUANTUM DOTS IN PHOTOVOLTAICS

9.1 Market drivers and trends

9.2 Applications

9.2.1 Nanomaterials in solar cells

9.2.2 Advantages of quantum dots in photovoltaics

9.2.3 Types of quantum dot solar cells

9.2.3.1 Metal-semiconductor/Schottky QD junction solar cell

9.2.3.2 Silicon/QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells

9.2.3.3 Silicon/Graphene QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells

9.2.3.4 Depleted-heterojunction QD solar cell

9.2.3.5 QD-sensitized solar cells (QDSSC)

9.2.3.6 Quantum dot solar windows

9.3 Market challenges

9.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2021

9.5 Global market for quantum dots in photovoltaics

9.6 Quantum dot photovoltaics companies

10 QUANTUM DOTS IN LIGHTING

10.1 Market drivers and trends

10.2 Applications

10.2.1 LED lighting

10.2.2 Horticultural lighting

10.3 Market challenges

10.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2021

10.5 Global market for quantum dots in LED lighting

10.6 Quantum dot lighting companies

11 QUANTUM DOTS IN BIOTECH AND MEDICINE

11.1 Market drivers and trends

11.2 Applications

11.2.1 Imaging and diagnostics

11.2.1.1 Advantages

11.2.1.2 Biomarkers

11.2.1.3 Photodynamic therapy

11.2.1.4 Point-of-care

11.2.2 Drug delivery

11.2.3 Photodynamic therapy

11.3 Market challenges

11.4 Global market for quantum dots in biotechnology and medicine

11.4.1 Imaging and diagnostics

11.4.2 Drug delivery

11.5 Quantum dot biotechnology and medicine companies

12 QUANTUM DOTS IN SECURITY AND ANTI-COUNTERFEITING

12.1 Market drivers and trends

12.2 Applications

12.3 Global market size for quantum dots in security and anti-counterfeiting

12.4 Quantum dot security and anti-counterfeiting Companies

13 QUANTUM DOTS IN SENSORS

13.1 Market drivers and trends

13.2 Applications

13.2.1 Food sensors

13.2.2 Chemical and gas sensors

13.2.3 Biosensors

13.2.4 Image sensors

13.3 Global market size for quantum dots in sensors

13.4 Market challenges

13.5 Quantum dot sensor companies

14 OTHER MARKETS

14.1 AgTech

14.2 Batteries

14.3 Thermoelectrics

14.4 QD Lasers

14.5 Photocatalysts

14.6 Spectrometers

14.7 Quantum computing

14.8 Hydrogen production

14.9 Autonomous vehicles

15 QUANTUM DOT PRODUCER AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES

16 REFERENCES



Companies Mentioned

Applied Quantum Materials Inc.

Avantama AG

Bio Square Inc.

Chang Chun Tuo Cai technology Co. Ltd.

Dotz Nano

Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd.

Nanoco Technologies

Nanolumi

Nanosys

Plasmachem GmbH

Qblox

Quantum Solutions LLC

UbiQD

Zhijing Nanotech Co. Ltd.

