The Global Music Streaming Market is expected to grow by $ 7.47 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period

Our reports on music streaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in mobile advertisement spending, use of mobile apps and increase in number of subscription services. In addition, high growth in mobile ad spending market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The music streaming market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The music streaming market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Individual users

• Commercial users



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise of wearable technology as one of the prime reasons driving the music streaming market growth during the next few years. Also, licensing agreements with new revenue streams and the advent of smart speakers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on music streaming market covers the following areas:

• Music streaming market sizing

• Music streaming market forecast

• Music streaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading music streaming market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, IHEARTMEDIA, INC., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., and Spotify Technology SA. Also, the music streaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

