Clean Earth Recycles Nearly 1.1 Million Pounds of Non-Viable Hand Sanitizer in 2020

Clean Earth develops innovative solution for the disposal and recycling of hand sanitizer amid the pandemic.



Company implements sustainable, alternative end results for expired, recalled or off-spec hand sanitizers.

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announces that its Clean Earth division has developed a customized solution for the proper disposal and recycling of hand sanitizer. Its recycling solution has resulted in the salvaging of 1.1 million pounds of non-viable product in 2020 and has, in turn, helped certain Clean Earth customers maintain Small Quantity Generator status.

As large volumes of hand sanitizers were produced and purchased in 2020 to combat COVID-19, companies across the nation are now experiencing an unexpected need for large quantity material disposal of off-spec, recalled, and expired hand sanitizing products. Working with a trusted partner, Clean Earth has developed a nationwide recycling solution for this material which includes a fuel blending process to recover the alcohol from the hand sanitizer, transforming the waste to a gas fuel additive product and giving these non-viable hand sanitizers a second life as a new usable energy source.

“At Clean Earth, it’s part of our mission to provide all customers with customized waste solutions that increase their own sustainability efforts,” said David Stanton, Senior Vice President and Group President of Clean Earth. “Our team’s exceptional expertise and customer know-how regarding non-viable hand sanitizer resulted in sustainable waste management, cost savings and risk avoidance as some unusable products are stored in warehouses creating potential hazards. Through this recycling solution, we are offering a safe and strategic option for our customers.”

For a large national retail customer, Clean Earth was able to service approximately 50 locations within one week that required emergency cleanout. This resulted in recycling of 800,000 pounds of hand sanitizer for a single customer and assisting the customer in compliantly maintaining their Small Quantity Generator status.

Clean Earth strives to make a positive impact now and in the future for its customers, and the pandemic has only amplified the Company’s flexibility and insight for how to best supply safe, effective and sustainable solutions for specialty waste, like non-viable hand sanitizers, that once lacked a sustainable alternative use.

To learn more about hand sanitizer recycling and disposal click here.

To learn more about Clean Earth visit www.cleanearthinc.com or follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.