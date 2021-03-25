Ashley Furniture Releases First-Ever Corporate Social Responsibility Report

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley HomeStore and Ashley Furniture Industries (Ashley) have long been committed to making a positive impact around the globe and leaving the world a better place for future generations. The company recently released their first-ever Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report to shed transparency on their global improvement initiatives. Included in the report is a reflection of the tremendous amount of great work their employees and partners have set forth as well as Ashley’s short-term commitments across a spectrum of the initiatives they support.

With a vision of not only being the best furniture company and inspiring the love of home, Ashley also has a vision for enriching the lives of people, communities and the environment around the globe. The company set their 2021 goals across three categories: Community, Sustainability, and One Ashley. In addition, having experienced an unforeseen year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the report also highlights Ashley’s ongoing response and relief efforts. Key initiatives in the report include:

Bringing our communities together and extending gratitude to our U.S. Military and first responders

Advancing medical research; helping accelerate breakthroughs, enhance medical care, and find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes

Investing in the education of our future generations and empowering creativity and self-expression through exposure to the arts

Reducing our carbon footprint through energy reduction and waste management

Improving forests and preserving the ecosystem through sustainable product design and restoration efforts

Being an employer of choice, where people want to join, grow, and stay with the Ashley family

Supporting our local communities while contributing to the U.S. economy, making a lasting impact

“Our passion for designing, manufacturing, and selling furniture has propelled us from day one. But it’s bigger than just the products we sell—it’s how we operate and conduct business responsibly. We do this by supporting our communities, protecting our environment, and investing in our corporate culture,” said Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries. “Now we’re sharing that passion with you through our first Corporate Social Responsibility Report. Our positive impact is felt around the globe, and we want to continue making a difference for the future.”

With plans for quarterly updates on new initiatives, along with progress of meeting their goals, Ashley will publish their 2021 CSR Report in Q4 and will continue to deliver on promises to customers, communities, employees, and the environment.

Read the full CSR Report to learn how Ashley is making an impact: www.ashleyhomestore.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/report/

