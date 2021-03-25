Identity Defined Security Alliance Announces Interactive Events to Celebrate Inaugural ‘Identity Management Day’ on April 13

DENVER, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced a number of interactive events taking place on ‘Identity Management Day,’ an annual awareness day hosted by the IDSA in partnership with the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA). The inaugural Identity Management Day will be held on April 13, 2021.



The mission of Identity Management Day is to educate business leaders, IT decision makers and consumers on the importance of identity management and key components including governance, identity-centric security best practices, processes, and technology, with a special focus on the dangers of not properly securing identities and access credentials. In addition, the NCSA will provide guidance for consumers, to ensure that their online identities are protected through security awareness, best practices and readily available technologies.

Identity Management Day Events - April 13

The day-of events will include:

How to Get Involved Today

Register to become an Identity Management Champion

Share your thoughts on social media using #IDMgmtDay and #BeIdentitySmart

and Host an event in honor of Identity Management Day, share details on social media using #IDMgmtDay and #BeIdentitySmart and send links to idmgmtday@idsalliance.org for further amplification on social media



and and send links to idmgmtday@idsalliance.org for further amplification on social media Post blogs on identity security and send links to idmgmtday@idsalliance.org for further amplification on social media and potentially the IDSA/NCSA websites

To learn more about Identity Management Day 2021, please visit www.identitymanagementday.org .

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources.