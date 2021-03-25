WeedMD’s Color Cannabis Expands Product Portfolio with Debut of Live Resin in Pedro’s Sweet Sativa Cultivar

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce the debut of its strain-specific live resin product for release under its Color Cannabis adult-use brand, 510-thread vaporization carts. Products will be available for purchase from the Ontario Cannabis Store starting in May, 2021 with eventual expansion to additional provinces and retailers. The live resin line offered in Pedro’s Sweet Sativa cultivar is the first in a series of new extract products recently announced by the Company that will eventually expand to feature solventless hash and rosin concentrates.



WeedMD partnered with Ontario’s Peak Processing, a highly skilled, third-party processer that specializes in developing hydrocarbon extract of freshly harvested and frozen cannabis biomass to produce live resin formulations. This process ensures the cannabinoid and terpene-rich trichomes are preserved at harvest to produce some of the purest, true-to-nature forms of concentrates from the Company’s award-winning genetics.

“With the launch of our live resin products, we’re excited to introduce consumers to another authentic offering featuring the unique cultivar that is Pedro’s Sweet Sativa,” said Joseph Mele, Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales and Marketing, WeedMD. “The goal with all Color Cannabis products is to expand consumers' awareness - particularly for those seeking unique terpene profiles and new premium, high-value concentrates. Peak Processing has carefully extracted live resin from fresh-frozen Pedro’s Sweet Sativa, grown and processed alongside our skilled teams, and we’re looking forward to adding more cultivars to this innovative line up.”

WeedMD is expected to release additional Cannabis 2.0 extract products including solventless hash and rosin concentrates throughout 2021, under its Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis adult-use brands. Product development for both solventless cannabis concentrates, including bubble hash and rosin extract products, is currently underway alongside WeedMD and its highly skilled third-party processors currently undergoing trialing processes.

The Company has further developed a unique, in-house sub-critical CO 2 extract post-processing methodology, which preserves the flower’s terpene profile and results in a malleable, semi-solid high-potency cannabis extract product. Trials to confirm scalability and product integrity are also currently underway at the Company’s Aylmer, Ontario processing and extraction hub.

Extract products will be produced using WeedMD’s own biomass, grown on site at the Company’s state-of-the-art greenhouse and outdoor field in Strathroy, Ontario.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well, as seven provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

