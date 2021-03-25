The Global Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market is expected to grow by $ 15.69 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060943/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on office stationery and supplies B2B market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing business expansion, demand for customized office stationery, and growing online sales of office stationery and supplies. In addition, increasing business expansion is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The office stationery and supplies B2B market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The office stationery and supplies B2B market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Paper products

• Desk supplies

• Stationery and mailing supplies

• Computer and printer supplies

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for recyclable stationery products as one of the prime reasons driving the office stationery and supplies B2B market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of private-label brands and e-auctioning of office stationery and supplies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on office stationery and supplies B2B market covers the following areas:

• Office stationery and supplies B2B market sizing

• Office stationery and supplies B2B market forecast

• Office stationery and supplies B2B market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading office stationery and supplies B2B market vendors that include 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BIC Group, Costco Wholesale Corp., Staples Inc., The ODP Corp., Walmart Inc., and WH Smith Plc. Also, the office stationery and supplies B2B market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

