Global Green Data Center Market (2020 to 2026) - Emergence of AI in Cooling and Power Technologies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green Data Center Market by Component (Solutions [Power, IT, Cooling] and Services [Design & Consulting, Maintenance & Support, Installation & Deployment]), Data Center Size (Small & Mid-sized, Large), Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global green data center market is expected to grow from USD 49.2 billion in 2020 to USD 140.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period.
The green data center market is gaining traction in various regions and has caught the eye of various organizations for deploying green data center solutions. In the present scenario, organizations have started taking green initiatives for their regular IT operations to save their money, making green data center as most popular initiatives. In an all-inclusive manner, a green data center comprises energy-efficient components, such as UPS, servers, and cooling systems.
Cooling solutions segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The average data center uses a significant amount of electricity. The cooling infrastructure is required to maintain the ideal operating environment for all that equipment. When put together, data centers consume about three percent of the world's electricity. With more energy-intensive hyperscale facilities on the way in the coming years, the cooling infrastructure must become more energy efficient to maintain the overall PUE.
The sole purpose of data center cooling is to maintain environmental conditions suitable for Information Technology Equipment (ITE) operation. Achieving this goal requires the elimination of the heat produced by the ITE and transferring that heat to some heat sink. In most data centers, the operators expect the cooling system to operate continuously and reliably.
There are two major types of cooling:
- Air Cooling
- Liquid Cooling
Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The BFSI vertical is one of the most important industry verticals in the green data center market and offers a wide variety of products and services. Intensively secure data transaction and storage is a necessity for all BFSI institutes and organizations. This vertical is dynamically regulated and has customers with high demands. The demand for efficient data centers is very high here, as an enormous amount of secure data is required to be stored and accessed.
In the present scenario, the enforcement of government regulations is highly increased, and also companies are facing issues with a drop in the operational cost of running their data centers. Also, with rising electricity prices, BFSI companies are left with no other alternative than to go for efficient and green data centers.
Green data center market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is the fastest-growing region in the green data center market and has witnessed huge investments in data center construction. Factors such as increasing internet penetration, cloud computing, growing economy, and rapid infrastructure development have attributed to the growth of the green data center market in the region. The major vendors providing green data center solutions in APAC are Eaton, Schneider Electric, Delta Electronics, and many more.
Major countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and China are witnessing huge investments in industry verticals, such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT and others, which has brought development and economic growth in the APAC countries. The data center construction in APAC region is comparatively higher due to large areas of untapped market for data center providers. The implementation of 5G has commenced in several countries, which will have a significant impact on the market with telecommunication providers partnering with service providers in establishing edge data centers throughout the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Green Data Center Market
4.2 Market: Market Share of Verticals, 2020
4.3 Market Investment Scenario
4.4 Market: Market Share by Solutions, 2020
4.5 Green Data Center Market: Market Share by Service, 2020
4.6 Green Data Center vs. Traditional Data Centers
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Cost of Electricity
5.2.1.2 Major Vendors Offering Eco Modes in Ups to Drive the Adoption of Green Data Centers
5.2.1.3 Government Regulations are Driving the Green Data Center Adoption
5.2.1.4 Advancements in Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Investments in Existing Infrastructure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers
5.2.3.2 Emergence of AI in Cooling and Power Technologies
5.2.3.3 Increasing Trends in Data Center Consolidation
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Challenges with Existing Infrastructure Compatibility
5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.6 Ecosystem
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Cooling Technologies
5.8.1.1 Free Cooling
5.8.1.2 Liquid Cooling
5.8.1.3 Evaporative Cooling
5.8.2 Technologies in Uninterrupted Power Supply
5.8.2.1 Online Double Conversion Technology
5.8.2.2 Offline Standby Technology
5.8.2.3 Line-Interactive Technology
5.8.2.4 Economy Modes in UPS
5.8.2.4.1 Traditional UPS Economy Mode
5.8.2.4.2 Advanced Economy Mode
5.9 Industry Standards
5.9.1 Energy Star Certified Products
5.9.2 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Standards
5.9.2.1 Building Design and Construction: Data Centers
5.9.3 The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers Standard
5.10 Case Study Analysis
6 Global Green Data Center Market Analysis, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Cooling
6.2.1.1 Air Cooling
6.2.1.2 Liquid Cooling
6.2.2 Power
6.2.3 Information Technology
6.3 Services
6.4 Design and Consulting
6.5 Installation and Deployment
6.6 Support and Maintenance
7 Global Green Data Center Market Analysis, by Data Center Size
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Data Center Size: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Data Center Size: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Small and Mid-Size Data Centers
7.3 Large Data Centers
8 Global Green Data Center Market Analysis, by Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
8.3 IT and Telecom
8.4 Media and Entertainment
8.5 Healthcare
8.6 Government and Defense
8.7 Retail
8.8 Manufacturing
8.9 Other Verticals
9 Green Data Center Market Analysis, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.6 Latin America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Evaluation Framework
10.3 Market Share of Top Players
10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive
10.5.4 Participants
10.5.5 Product Footprint
10.6 Start-up Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Responsive Companies
10.6.3 Dynamic Companies
10.6.4 Starting Blocks
10.7 Key Market Developments
10.7.1 New Product/Solution Launches
10.7.2 Deals
10.7.3 Others
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Introduction
11.1.2 Dell Technologies
11.1.3 HPE
11.1.4 Eaton
11.1.5 Schneider Electric
11.1.6 Vertiv
11.1.7 Green Revolution Cooling
11.1.8 Midas Green Technologies
11.1.9 Delta Electronics
11.1.10 Rittal
11.1.11 Cisco
11.1.12 Nortek Air Solutions
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Asetek
11.2.2 Airedale
11.2.3 Lenovo
11.2.4 Fujitsu
11.2.5 Cyber Power
11.2.6 Supermicro
11.2.7 Tripplite
11.2.8 Inspur
11.2.9 CDP Energy
11.3 Start-up Players
11.3.1 Bxterra Power Technology
11.3.2 ZutaCore
11.3.3 Submer
11.3.4 DCX the Liquid Cooling Company
11.3.5 Liqit.io
12 Adjacent Markets
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Related Markets
12.2 Limitations
12.3 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
12.3.1 Introduction
12.3.2 Market Overview
12.3.3 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Component
12.3.3.1 Solutions
12.3.3.2 Services
12.3.4 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Data Center Type
12.3.5 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by End-user
12.3.6 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Enterprise
12.3.7 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Region
13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Guide
13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
13.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylgn12