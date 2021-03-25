Worldwide Alternative Sweeteners Industry to 2028 - Featuring Associated British Foods, Heartland Food Products Group & Roquette Freres Among Others

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Sweeteners Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report implies that the global market for alternative sweeteners is forecasted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.48% during the period of 2021-2028.



The excessive consumption of sugar-based products can cause several health problems, including obesity and diabetes. In such a scenario, the use of alternative sweeteners can lower the calorie intake among individuals. Hence, the increasing incidence of diabetes, along with growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners, is expected to fuel the progression of the alternative sweeteners market.



However, overconsumption of alternative sweeteners can lead to severe side-effects, such as allergic reactions and cardiovascular diseases. Thus, the health problems due to overconsumption is one of the significant factors negatively impacting the studied market over the forecast period.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global alternative sweeteners market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth rate in the alternative sweeteners market during the reported period 2021-2028. Due to the growing incidence rates of conditions, such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and dental damage, it has become necessary for people in the region to reduce their sugar intake. Additionally, governments in countries like the Philippines and India plan to implement sugar taxes, such as soda tax and sugary drink tax. This step will influence beverage manufacturers to sucrose with low-calorie sweeteners, thereby supplementing the alternative sweeteners market's growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The renowned enterprises involved in the alternative sweeteners market include Associated British Foods, Heartland Food Products Group, Roquette Freres, Ajinomoto Co Inc, Cargill Inc, Dupont Nutrition & Health, Celanese Corporation, Naturex SA, Purecircle Ltd, Tate & Lyle Plc, Hyet Sweet BV, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Inc, Batory Foods, and Archer Daniels Midland.



Archer Daniels Midland is majorly involved in procuring, transporting, storing, and marketing agricultural commodities. The company plans to launch new sweetener products to cater to consumers preferring natural sweeteners over artificial sweeteners. It has operations across various regions, such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, among others. Archer Daniels has headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Alternative Sweeteners Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Alternative Sweeteners Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Increase in Demand for High-Intensity Sweetener as a Sugar Substitute

2.2.2. Usage of Sweeteners in Food

2.2.3. Rising Significance of Product Labelling

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Acquisitions

2.6.2. Product Launches

2.6.3. Partnerships & Agreements

2.6.4. Business Expansions

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increasing Incidence of Diabetes

2.7.2. Demand for Low-Calorie Sweeteners

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Health Problems Due to Overconsumption

2.8.2. Regulations on the Sweeteners Industry

2.8.3. Growing Challenges for Food Manufacturers

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Awareness Regarding Benefits of Sugar Alternatives

2.9.2. Growing Focus on Advertising Activities by Major Companies



3. Global Alternative Sweeteners Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. High-Fructose Syrup

3.2. High-Intensity Sweetener

3.2.1. Saccharin

3.2.2. Aspartame

3.2.3. Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K)

3.2.4. Sucralose

3.2.5. Neotame

3.2.6. Advantame

3.2.7. Steviol Glycosides

3.2.8. Monk Fruit Extract

3.3. Low-Intensity Sweetener



4. Global Alternative Sweeteners Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Food

4.2. Beverage

4.3. Other Applications



5. Global Alternative Sweeteners Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Product

5.1.1.1. Market by High-Intensity Sweetener

5.1.2. Market by Application

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Product

5.2.1.1. Market by High-Intensity Sweetener

5.2.2. Market by Application

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Product

5.3.1.1. Market by High-Intensity Sweetener

5.3.2. Market by Application

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Product

5.4.1.1. Market by High-Intensity Sweeteners

5.4.2. Market by Application

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Product

5.5.1.1. Market by High-Intensity Sweeteners

5.5.2. Market by Application

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Ajinomoto Co Inc

6.2. Associated British Foods

6.3. Archer Daniels Midland

6.4. Batory Foods

6.5. Cargill Inc

6.6. Celanese Corporation

6.7. Dupont Nutrition & Health

6.8. Glg Life Tech Corporation

6.9. Hyet Sweet Bv

6.10. Heartland Food Products Group

6.11. Ingredion Inc

6.12. Naturex Sa

6.13. Purecircle Ltd

6.14. Roquette Freres

6.15. Tate & Lyle plc



7. Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology



